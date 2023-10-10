Carrying out all MPESA PayPal transactions 2023

The M-PESA PayPal Service is a collaborative effort between Thunes, Safaricom, and PayPal, offering an efficient money transfer solution to joint PayPal and M-PESA users. This service facilitates the seamless movement of funds between M-PESA and PayPal accounts. Here, we will discuss the major transactions you may need to carry out between MPesa and PayPal and how to go about them.

Currency management

When using this service, customers can top up and withdraw funds in US Dollars (USD) through their PayPal accounts, while they manage their M-PESA account exclusively in Kenyan Shillings (KSh). If customers have multiple currencies in their PayPal account, they must convert these funds into USD to withdraw them to their M-PESA account.

To perform the currency conversion, customers can access the “Manage Currencies” section in their PayPal account.

Eligibility to use the Mpesa PayPal services

This service is exclusively available to users in Kenya who possess registered M-PESA accounts, Google (PayPal) accounts, and Android devices.

Account setup for M-PESA PayPal

To utilisze the M-PESA PayPal Service, users must have both registered PayPal and M-PESA accounts. Registering for M-PESA can be done at any M-PESA agent outlet across Kenya, while PayPal registration can be completed on the official PayPal website (paypal.com). After successful registration, users need to link their PayPal account to their M-PESA account.

Linking your M-PESA account to PayPal

For new PayPal account holders, the following steps guide the linking process:

1. Visit the PayPal website at https://www.paypal-mobilemoney.com/m-pesa.

2. Click on the ‘Login’ menu at the top right corner and follow the on-screen instructions.

3. Log in to your PayPal account.

4. Enter your M-PESA account phone number.

5. Accept the terms and conditions.

6. Enter the 6-digit confirmation code sent by Safaricom to your M-PESA-linked mobile number.

Once linked, customers can use the same connection for both withdrawals from PayPal to M-PESA and deposits from M-PESA to PayPal.

How to Withdraw from Paypal to MPESA

To transfer funds from your PayPal account to your linked M-PESA account:

1. Log in to your PayPal account at https://www.paypal-mobilemoney.com/m-pesa.

2. Select ‘Withdraw’ (your available USD balance will be displayed).

3. Enter the amount to withdraw in USD and click ‘withdraw’ (up to your available USD balance).

4. You will be redirected to a page displaying the amount to be received in Kenyan Shillings, the exchange rate, and estimated processing time.

5. Click ‘Confirm’ to complete the transaction.

Topping up your PayPal account from Mpesa

To top up your PayPal account using funds from your M-PESA account:

1. Visit the M-PESA PayPal web page (link).

2. Select ‘Top Up funds.’

3. Enter the desired amount in USD and click ‘calculate’ to see the equivalent in Kenyan Shillings.

4. Proceed to your M-PESA menu, select ‘Lipa na M-PESA,’ and choose the ‘Pay Bill’ option.

5. Enter Business no. 800088 and your phone number as Account No.

6. Enter the amount in Kenyan Shillings and your M-PESA PIN, then send the payment.

Transaction be processing time and limits

Withdrawn funds will be processed to your M-PESA account within 2 hours to 3 calendar days, depending on the transaction’s value. The estimated time will be presented before confirming the transaction. Current M-PESA transaction limits apply, with a maximum of KSh. 150,000 per transaction and KSh. 300,000 per day.

Customer Support

For queries or additional information, customers can reach out through the following channels:

– Call 100 or 200.

– Call +254 722 002100 (for prepaid customers) or +254 722 002200 (for post-pay customers).

– Twitter: @Safaricom_Care and @SafaricomPLC.

– Facebook: @SafaricomPLC.

– Visit any Safaricom shop.

