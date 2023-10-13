All important MTN USSD codes in South Africa 2023

Mobile network USSD codes, dialed directly from your mobile device, grant instant access to various services and information, simplifying the way users interact with their accounts. MTN is one of the most used mobile networks in South Africa. As such, we will provide you with a comprehensive list of essential MTN South Africa USSD codes, empowering you to manage your account, purchase services, and stay connected effortlessly.
Here are some essential USSD for MTN South Africa:
1. MTN balance check USSD code
Dial *136# to check your account balance.
2. Recharge airtime
Dial *136*PIN# to recharge your airtime with a PIN.
3. Buy data bundles
Dial *136*2# to purchase data bundles.
4. Check data balance
Dial *136# to check your data balance.
5. Airtime transfer
Dial *136*6328*(recipient number you’re sending airtime to)*(value of airtime)# to transfer airtime.
6. Check your phone number
Dial *123*888# to retrieve your MTN phone number.
7. Check Voicemail
Dial 132 to check your voicemail.
8. CallBack
Dial *121*Recipient’s Number# to send a CallBack request.
9. Activate data roaming
Dial *135# to activate data roaming services.
10. Customer Care
Dial 135 for MTN customer care.
11. Buy Airtime/Data with recharge voucher
Dial *136*10# and follow the prompts to load a recharge voucher.
12. Check MTN USSD codes
To check for major USSD codes, simply dial *130*0#.
13 Detailed balance MTN USSD codes
For comprehensive balance (data and airtime) dial *136*1#
14. MTN call diversion USSD codes
Dial **61*the number to divert to#.
15. Call diversion cancellation
Dial ##61#, and you’re good.
16. Cancel your data purchase
Simply dial *136*5# to cancel your data subscription.
17. Find your IMEI number
You can check your IMEI with the USSD code *#06#, regardless of what network you use.
18. International calling rates
Dial the code *135*2# to check the rates.
19. International voicemail retrieval
To retrieve an international voicemail, just dial *135# from youR line.
20. Manage subscriptions
Manage your MTN subscriptions with the *136*5# .
21. Check prepaid roaming balance
To check your prepaid roaming balance on MTN, dial the USSD code – *141#.
22. View prepaid roaming rates
Dial *111*1#.
23. Pay4Me
Access the MTN Pay4Me service with the USSD code *127*number#.
24. Device setup
Dial *123# for your device setup prompts.
25. Compare and change price plans
Dial *136*4#.
26. Recharge MTN via Absa
Dial *120*2272#.
27. Recharge MTN via Capitec
Dial *120*3279#.
28. USSD codes to recharge MTN via FNB
Fial *120*321#.
29. USSD codes to recharge MTN via Nedbank
Dial *120*001#.
30. USSD codes to recharge MTN via Standard Bank
Dial *120*2345#.
31. MTN USSD to cancel an SMS
Dial *136*5#.
32. MTN SMS roaming USSD
Dial *135*14#.
Final thoughts on MTN USSD codes
Please note that USSD and services may change over time, such change happened recently in Nigeria. so it’s a good idea to double-check with MTN or visit their official website for the most up-to-date information.