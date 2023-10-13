All important MTN USSD codes in South Africa 2023

Mobile network USSD codes, dialed directly from your mobile device, grant instant access to various services and information, simplifying the way users interact with their accounts. MTN is one of the most used mobile networks in South Africa. As such, we will provide you with a comprehensive list of essential MTN South Africa USSD codes, empowering you to manage your account, purchase services, and stay connected effortlessly.

Here are some essential USSD for MTN South Africa:

1. MTN balance check USSD code

Dial *136# to check your account balance.

2. Recharge airtime

Dial *136*PIN# to recharge your airtime with a PIN.

3. Buy data bundles

Dial *136*2# to purchase data bundles.

4. Check data balance

Dial *136# to check your data balance.

5. Airtime transfer

Dial *136*6328*(recipient number you’re sending airtime to)*(value of airtime)# to transfer airtime.

6. Check your phone number

Dial *123*888# to retrieve your MTN phone number.

7. Check Voicemail

Dial 132 to check your voicemail.

8. CallBack

Dial *121*Recipient’s Number# to send a CallBack request.

9. Activate data roaming

Dial *135# to activate data roaming services.

10. Customer Care

Dial 135 for MTN customer care.

11. Buy Airtime/Data with recharge voucher

Dial *136*10# and follow the prompts to load a recharge voucher.

12. Check MTN USSD codes

To check for major USSD codes, simply dial *130*0#.

13 Detailed balance MTN USSD codes

For comprehensive balance (data and airtime) dial *136*1#

14. MTN call diversion USSD codes

Dial **61*the number to divert to#.

15. Call diversion cancellation

Dial ##61#, and you’re good.

16. Cancel your data purchase

Simply dial *136*5# to cancel your data subscription.

17. Find your IMEI number

You can check your IMEI with the USSD code *#06#, regardless of what network you use.

18. International calling rates

Dial the code *135*2# to check the rates.

19. International voicemail retrieval

To retrieve an international voicemail, just dial *135# from youR line.

20. Manage subscriptions

Manage your MTN subscriptions with the *136*5# .

21. Check prepaid roaming balance

To check your prepaid roaming balance on MTN, dial the USSD code – *141#.

22. View prepaid roaming rates

Dial *111*1#.

23. Pay4Me

Access the MTN Pay4Me service with the USSD code *127*number#.

24. Device setup

Dial *123# for your device setup prompts.

25. Compare and change price plans

Dial *136*4#.

26. Recharge MTN via Absa

Dial *120*2272#.

27. Recharge MTN via Capitec

Dial *120*3279#.

28. USSD codes to recharge MTN via FNB

Fial *120*321#.

29. USSD codes to recharge MTN via Nedbank

Dial *120*001#.

30. USSD codes to recharge MTN via Standard Bank

Dial *120*2345#.

31. MTN USSD to cancel an SMS

Dial *136*5#.

32. MTN SMS roaming USSD

Dial *135*14#.

Final thoughts on MTN USSD codes

Please note that USSD and services may change over time, such change happened recently in Nigeria. so it’s a good idea to double-check with MTN or visit their official website for the most up-to-date information.

