January 2024 SASSA SRD payment and appeals 

The South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) has released the payment dates for various SRD grants in January 2024. These dates are crucial for applicants and those awaiting appeals for their grants.

Important notice about SASSA payment

Between January and March 2024, the South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) announced the closure of all remaining SASSA and Postbank Cash points. Beneficiaries and stakeholders must note this schedule change.

For further details or inquiries, individuals are encouraged to visit the official SASSA website at sassa.gov.za or contact the agency directly via phone at 0800 60 10 11.

Older person’s SASSA SRD 2024 grants

Commencing from Wednesday, 03 January 2024, Older Person’s SRD Grants will be disbursed. This includes grants associated with these accounts. For recipients, it’s a reassurance that their financial support is arriving promptly.

Disability SRD 2024 grants

Following closely, Disability Grants will be paid from Thursday, 04 January 2024, encompassing all grants connected to these accounts. SASSA aims to ensure timely and efficient support for individuals in need.

Children’s SRD 2024 grants

On Friday, January 5, 2024, Children’s Grants will be disbursed, providing essential aid for families and guardians caring for children in challenging circumstances.

SASSA emphasizes that there’s no rush to withdraw cash immediately upon payment. Once the money reflects in the account, it remains secure until it’s required, offering peace of mind to recipients.

For SASSA status check, inquiries or assistance, contact SASSA via their toll-free number: **0800 60 10 11** or visit their website at [www.sassa.gov.za].

Safeguarding against SASSA scheme frauds

Protecting yourself from potential fraud within the SASSA scheme is paramount. Here are six crucial measures to avoid falling victim to scams:

1. Official communication verification

Ensure all correspondence, including emails, texts, or calls claiming to be from SASSA, are legitimate. SASSA primarily communicates through official channels and doesn’t request sensitive information via unsecured means.

2. Personal information confidentiality

Never share personal details like ID numbers, banking information, or PINs with unknown individuals or websites claiming to represent SASSA. Genuine SASSA representatives will never ask for such information.

3. Beware of phishing attempts

Stay vigilant against phishing emails or messages asking for personal details. Verify the sender’s authenticity before responding or providing any information.

4. Verify payment dates

Cross-check grant payment dates directly from SASSA’s official sources, such as their website or authorized communication channels. Do not rely solely on information received from unverified sources.

5. Report suspicious activity

If you suspect fraudulent activity or receive suspicious communications, promptly report it to SASSA or local authorities. Reporting helps protect not only yourself but also others from falling victim to scams.

