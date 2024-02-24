New tips and tricks to get more Blooks on Blooket 2024

One of the most exciting aspects of the Blooket educational platform is the different blook types, the adorable characters that add a fun twist to your learning experience. Here’s an article on discovering and understanding the fascinating world of blooks.

Understanding Blooks rarities

When you enter a Blooket game, you’ll have the opportunity to choose a blook, your virtual companion for the game. But before you make your selection, let’s take a closer look at the different rarities and blook types available:

1. Common Blooks

These are the default blook types that everyone has access to. They feature various animals such as dogs, cats, sheep, owls, and more. Since they are freely available to all users. Any blook classified as common cannot be sold.

2. Uncommon Blooks

Any blook here can be sold for $5 in Blooket. They include a wide array of characters from themed boxes like Medieval, Wonderland, Breakfast, Space, and more. Look out for unique creatures like elves, witches, astronauts, and pandas among others.

3. Rare Blooks

With a value of $20 in Blooket, any blook in this category is highly sought after for their distinctiveness. From jesters and dragons to pufferfish and lemurs, a blook from this class adds an extra layer of excitement to your gaming experience.

4. Epic Blooks

A blook in the epic category can be sold for $75, making them highly desirable. Keep an eye out for unicorns, spaceships, and French toasts among other captivating characters.

5. Legendary Blooks

Legendary blooks are equally rare and valuable, fetching $75 in Blooket. With characters like mega bots and megalodon sharks, any blook that falls into this category is defined spectacular and unique.

6. Chroma Blooks

The rarest of them all, chroma blooks are incredibly hard to obtain but fetch a whopping $300 when sold. From rainbow pandas to haunted pumpkins, these blooks are the crown jewels of any collection.

Building your Blooks collection

Now that you’re familiar with the different blook types and their rarities, it’s time to start building your collection. Here’s how you can acquire new blook(s):

1. Buying themed boxes

Themed boxes contain a selection of blook(s) based on specific categories such as Medieval, Wonderland, Breakfast, and more. Each box offers a chance to randomly obtain one of the blooks it contains, so choose wisely and expand your collection.

2. Marketplace

If you’re looking for a specific blook, you can visit the marketplace where users buy and sell blook(s). Keep an eye out for rare and legendary ones that might catch your interest.

Exploring your stats and customization options

As you journey through Blooket, take a moment to check your stats and explore customization options:

1. Stats Overview

Your stats provide insights into your gaming journey, including the number of games played, tokens earned, and players defeated. Keep track of your progress and celebrate your achievements.

2. Class Pass

Dive deeper into customization with the Class Pass feature, which allows you to create your own blooks. With a wide range of customization options available, unleash your creativity and design unique blooks that reflect your personality.

Final thoughts

With its diverse range of blook types and customization options, Blooket offers a captivating gaming experience that combines learning and fun. Whether you’re collecting rare blooks or customizing your own, there’s always something new to explore in the world of Blooket.

