How to register for UACE exams 2024

The Uganda Advanced Certificate of Education (UACE) is a crucial step for Ugandan students seeking university admission. Here, we’ll guide you through the process to easily register for the UACE exams.

Eligibility for UACE registration

Before fully going into the registration process, it’s important to confirm your eligibility. To register for UACE, you must have completed the Uganda Certificate of Education (UCE) and achieved the required passes in relevant subjects based on your desired university program. Schools typically handle the initial eligibility checks, so consult your school administration for guidance.

Registration period and fees

The Uganda National Examinations Board (UNEB) conducts the UACE exams annually. The registration period typically falls between April 1 and May 31. Registering within this timeframe allows you to benefit from the standard registration fees. Late registration attracts a surcharge, so adhering to the designated period is crucial.

How to register for the UACE exams: Step-by-Step

UACE registration is handled electronically through schools. Here’s a breakdown of the process:

1. School Liaison

As a student, your first point of contact is your school administration. They will guide you through the registration process and ensure you have the necessary documentation.

2. Data collection and verification

You’ll be required to provide personal information, academic details, and your chosen subject combination. Double-check the accuracy of this information, as any errors can lead to complications during the exams.

3. Examination fees

The registration process involves settling the UACE examination fees. These fees are typically paid directly to the school, who will then forward them to UNEB.

4. Confirmation and submission

Once all the information and fees are in order, your school will submit your registration electronically to UNEB. You’ll receive a confirmation slip acknowledging your successful registration for UACE.

Additional considerations when registering for the UACE exams

Some other things to consider during your registration for the UACE exams include the following:

1. Subject selection

Carefully consider the subject combination you choose to register for UACE. Ensure they align with your future university program requirements. Consult your school counsellors or university admissions departments for guidance.

2. Private candidates to register for UACE exams

Students who are not enrolled in a formal school can register for UACE as private candidates. The registration process for private candidates differs slightly, and they may face additional requirements. Contact UNEB directly for details on registering as a private candidate.

Final thoughts on how to register for UACE exams 2024

Registering for UACE is a significant step towards achieving your academic goals in Uganda. By understanding the eligibility criteria, registration period, and process, you’ll be well-equipped to navigate this crucial step. Remember, adhering to deadlines and ensuring accurate information is key to a successful UACE registration.

