The National Identification Number (NIN) is an important identifier for all Nigerian citizens and permanent residents. Typically, checking your NIN involves using your registered phone number, but there are ways to check or retrieve your NIN in cases when your phone number is unavailable:

1. Use the NIMC mobile app

If you have access to the internet on a device like your Android phone, you can use the NIMC (National Identity Management Commission) mobile app to retrieve or check your NIN in 2024:

Download the app: The NIMC mobile app is available on both the Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

Log in: If you’ve previously registered, log in with your credentials. If not, you can register using your details.

Retrieve your NIN: Once logged in, you should be able to see your NIN displayed on your profile page within the app.

2. Visit an NIMC office

The most direct way to check your NIN without using your phone number is by visiting an NIMC office. Here’s how:

Locate the nearest NIMC office: Find the nearest NIMC enrollment centre. You can search online on the NIMC official website.

Bring your identification documents: Carry valid identification such as your voter’s card, driver’s license, or passport.

Request NIN retrieval: Inform the staff that you need to retrieve your NIN. They will verify your identity using your provided documents and retrieve your NIN from their database.

Final thoughts on how to check your NIN without phone number 2024

Retrieving your NIN without your phone number is possible through reliable channels, including visiting an NIMC office, using the NIMC mobile app, or checking the NIMC website. If you eventually have to go to the NIMC office to retrieve your NIN due to the inability to access your registered phone number, it’s advisable to apply for a modification of data.

Although the NIN data modification for phone number change can be done online, since you are at the NIMC because you need your NIN number, you can just apply for the modification in person. Do note that it comes at a fee.

