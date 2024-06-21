Airtel’s data sharing feature comes in handy when you need to share data with another Airtel user. Here’s how you can use USSD code to share data to help out your fellow Airtel users in 2024.

Steps to sharing data with Airtel Me2U

Follow the next steps to share your Airtel data with friends and family, using the USSD code and prompts as follows:

Step 1: Dial code to share data on Airtel

Start by dialing the *312# code to transfer Airtel data on your phone. This will open Airtel’s self-service menu.

Step 2: Navigate the menu after dialling code to share data on Airtel

Look for the “Gift” or “Share Data” option in the menu. If you don’t see it immediately, keep selecting “Next” until you find the right section.

Step 3: Select data Me2U

In the “Share Data” section, choose “Data Me2U.” This is the feature that allows you to transfer data to another Airtel subscriber. You may be asked to enter your old PIN and maybe create a new one. Your default PIN should be 1234, but you can change it later.

Step 4: Choose your data sharing option

You can either share data from your existing bundle or transfer a specific amount. Select the option that works best for you.

Step 5: Enter the recipient’s number

Input the Airtel number of the person you want to share your data with. Double-check the number to ensure it’s correct.

Step 6: Specify the data amount

Decide how much data you want to share. To avoid any issues, be mindful of Airtel’s data transfer limits.

Step 7: Confirm with your transfer PIN

To finalize the transfer, you’ll need your Airtel transfer PIN. The default PIN is 1234, but it’s wise to change it for security reasons. You can manage your PIN by dialling *321#.

Step 8: Complete the transfer

Once you’ve entered the correct PIN, the data transfer will go through. Your friend will receive a notification, confirming the data has been shared.

Final thoughts on code to share data on Airtel 2024

With the USSD code to transfer Airtel data, sending data to other Airtel users is simple and efficient just like on other networks like MTN.

