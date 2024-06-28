Two ways to check 2024 supplementary JAMB results 

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has officially unveiled the results for candidates who participated in the supplementary Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) held from June 21st to June 22nd, 2024. This supplementary exam catered to 28,835 candidates who encountered biometric verification issues during the main 2024 UTME. Additionally, it offered a second chance to candidates suspected of involvement in examination malpractice during the primary UTME. Here, we show you ways to check 2024 supplementary JAMB exam results.

Admonition to candidates

Candidates are strongly advised to avoid any form of misconduct after these examinations. These include:

Refraining from seeking score upgrades from unauthorized persons

Attempting to alter their result sheets to display falsified scores.

Procedure to check supplementary JAMB results 2024

Here are the two SMS options to check your 2024 UTME supplementary results:

Using 55019:

1. Ensure you use the phone number associated with your registration profile.

2. Text `UTMERESULT` to `55019`.

3. Wait for a response with your supplementary UTME results.

Using 66019:

1. Ensure you use the phone number associated with your registration profile.

2. Text `UTMERESULT` to `66019`.

3. Wait for a response with your supplementary UTME results.

This process allows candidates to promptly verify their outcomes and plan their next steps accordingly.

What to do if you can’t access your results via SMS

If you are unable to access your 2024 supplementary UTME results via SMS, consider the following steps:

1. Check your network connection: Ensure your phone has a strong network signal.

2. Verify your phone number: Make sure you are using the phone number associated with your UTME registration profile.

3. Retry after some time: There might be temporary network issues. Wait a while and try sending the SMS again.

4. Contact support: Reach out to the UTME support team or customer service for assistance. They may provide alternative solutions or help troubleshoot the issue.

Final thoughts on how to check 2024 supplementary results

Please note that there will be official announcements if there are any alternative methods for accessing UTME 2024 results. But for now you cannot check on the official JAMB portal, only SMS option is available.

