JAMB to now issue customised SIM cards to UTME candidates 

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has just released its bulletin and a major news in it is the announcement of the introduction of JAMB customised SIM cards. This initiative, developed with the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), aims to streamline the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) registration process. This move by JAMB may also curb the issue of lost lines faced by a lot of candidates in accessing their results for the 2024 UTME exercise.

Things to note regarding the JAMB customised SIM cards:

These SIM cards will only be accessible by parents/guardians of candidates.

It’s valid for 5 years.

The customised SIM cards will be available starting from the next UTME registration cycle, which is 2025.

Benefits of the JAMB customised SIM cards

Some benefits of the forthcoming JAMB customised SIM cards include:

Enhanced security : Each SIM card will be uniquely tied to the candidate, reducing the risk of registration fraud.

: Each SIM card will be uniquely tied to the candidate, reducing the risk of registration fraud. Simplified registration : Candidates will find the registration process more straightforward and user-friendly.

: Candidates will find the registration process more straightforward and user-friendly. Longevity: The five-year validity period means candidates can use the same SIM card for multiple registration cycles if necessary.

Extension of student loan applications

Through the JAMB bulletin, the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) has announced the extension of the student loan application process:

1. The extension is for state-owned institutions.

2. It adds 14 extra days to the deadline.

3. This is due to incomplete data submissions.

4. Approximately 1.2 million students will benefit.

5. N3 billion is allocated for disbursement.

Promotion of STEAM education

JAMB is partnering with key educational bodies to promote STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics) education:

Partners include the Nigerian Academy of Science and Nigerian Academy of Letters.

The initiative includes workshops and mentorship programmes.

Targeted at students and teachers in Adamawa State.

Forthcoming policy meeting and cut-off mark

JAMB has announced a national policy meeting scheduled for July 18, 2024. This meeting will:

1. Set admission cut-off marks for the 2024/2025 academic year.

2. Include stakeholders such as the National University Commission (NUC) and heads of tertiary institutions.

3. Address policy issues affecting admissions and other related matters.

Final thoughts on JAMB custom SIMs and more

The JAMB 2024 latest bulletin highlights several significant updates. The introduction of customised SIM cards is a major step towards improving UTME registration. Other key updates include the extension of student loan applications, commendation from the National Assembly, efforts to address illegal admissions, and initiatives to promote STEAM education.

