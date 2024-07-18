How to obtain Nigeria Police character report online in 2024

Acquiring a police character report in Nigeria is easier than you probably thought. This document serves as proof of an individual’s criminal history status and is often a requirement for visa applications, employment, or residency permits. The process to obtain this report has been digitised like other Nigerian services such as the birth attestation, making it more accessible.

Step 1: Visit the official website

Begin by visiting the official portal of the Police Specialized Services Automation Project (POSSAP) at https://possap.gov.ng/p/login. If you land on the home page, locate the section that says “Get Police Specialized Services with no hassle” and click “Get Started.”

You will be taken to a page to select from several services. Choose “Police Character Certificate” and proceed.

Step 2: Create an account

Create an account on the portal by providing your email address and creating a password. This account will track your application status and for future reference. Ensure you use a valid email address as notifications and updates will be sent there.

Step 3: Fill out the application form to obtain Nigeria Police character report

Complete the online application form. You will need to provide personal details such as your full name, date of birth, place of birth, and residential address. Additionally, you will need to provide your Bank Verification Number (BVN) or National Identification Number (NIN). Upload a recent passport-sized photograph and a scanned copy of your international passport.

Accurate information is vital to avoid delays.

Step 4: Payment of fees to obtain Nigeria Police character report

Pay the required fee online through the payment gateway provided on the portal. The fee for a police character report in Nigeria for immigration is ₦30,000 and is non-refundable. Ensure you obtain a receipt of payment as proof, which will be required later in the process.

Step 5: Schedule an appointment

After payment, you will be sent a form for thumb printing or scheduled for biometrics at the nearest Police Criminal Registry. The appointment system helps manage the flow of applicants and reduces wait times. Attend the appointment on the specified date with all necessary documents, including your international passport, payment receipt, and the confirmation code in the SMS you received after your application.

Step 6: Fingerprint capturing

During your appointment, police officers will capture your fingerprints. This biometric data is crucial for the verification process. Ensure you follow all instructions provided by the officers to ensure a smooth process.

Step 7: Application review and processing

Once your fingerprints are captured, the police will review your application and conduct a background check. The processing time may vary, but typically, it takes less than a week. You will receive email notifications on the status of your application.

Step 8: Collecting the report

Upon approval, you will receive your Nigeria police character report for immigration via email. This streamlined process ensures you receive your document on time, facilitating your processes such as your immigration requirements.

Final thoughts on how to obtain Nigeria Police character report online in 2024

Obtaining a police character report in Nigeria for purposes such as immigration is a systematic process that requires careful attention to detail and adherence to instructions. Additionally, even if you are in the diaspora, the system provides a complete process for obtaining your police character certificate, ensuring you can meet your immigration requirements from anywhere in the world.

Share this article