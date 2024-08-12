How to check WAEC results 2024 using a phone

WAEC just announced on the 12th of August, 2024, that 2024 May/June candidates can now check their results. Checking your West African Examinations Council (WAEC) results in 2024 has been made more convenient. This guide will walk you through the process to check WAEC results 2024 swiftly and efficiently.

What you need

Before you can check WAEC results 2024, ensure you have the following details ready:

WAEC examination number: This is a 10-digit number consisting of your 7-digit centre number followed by your 3-digit candidate number. Examination year: For this session, the year is 2024. Result checker PIN: This PIN is found on the e-PIN voucher, which you can purchase from authorised vendors.

Method 1: Checking WAEC results online

The online method is one of the easiest ways to check WAEC results 2024. Follow these steps:

Visit the WAEC official portal: Open your browser and go to the WAEC results checker website. Enter your details: Input your 10-digit examination number in the designated field. Select “2024” as the examination year and choose the type of examination (either school or private candidate). Enter Your PIN: Type in the e-PIN from your voucher. Submit and View Your Results: Click the “Submit” button and wait for your results to display on the screen. You can print a copy for your records if needed.

Method 2: Checking WAEC results via SMS

If you prefer to check your WAEC results via SMS, follow these simple instructions:

Compose a new SMS: Open your messaging app and create a new message. Format your message: Type in your exam details in this order: WAECExamNoPIN*ExamYear. For example: WAEC42501010011234567890122024. Send to 32327: This service is available for MTN, Airtel, and Glo users. A ₦30 charge will apply. Receive your results: Wait for a reply containing your WAEC results.

Bonus Method: Checking results through your school

Another reliable method to check WAEC results 2024 is by visiting your school:

Visit the school: Once the results are out, schools typically receive a hard copy of the results for all their students. Speak with the school administration: Go to the examination office or speak with your class teacher to access your results. Obtain your results: The school will provide you with a printout of your results, which is official and can be used for any immediate academic needs.

Final thoughts on checking your WAEC results 2024

To check WAEC results using your phone, both the online and SMS methods offer convenience and speed. Choose the method that best suits your needs and keep your details secure to ensure a smooth process.

