WAEC officially releases 2024 results

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) just announced that the results for the 2024 WAEC School Candidates’ examination have been officially released today, Monday, 12 August 2024. This release marks a significant milestone for students across West Africa who participated in the exams, as they can now access their results and take the next steps in their academic journeys.

Candidates who sat for the WAEC exams in 2024 can check their results through multiple platforms provided by WAEC. To ensure quick and easy access, WAEC has streamlined the result-checking process, making it convenient for all candidates.

How to Check the WAEC REsults 2024:

Online via the WAEC Result Checker: Visit the official WAEC result-checking portal at www.waecdirect.org.

Enter your 10-digit Examination Number.

Select the Examination Year (2024).

Choose the Examination Type (School Candidate Result).

Enter the required WAEC result checker PIN from your scratch card.

Click on “Submit” to view your result.

Via SMS: Open your SMS application.

Send a text message in the following format: WAECExamNoPINExamYear to 32327 (for MTN, Airtel, and Glo users).

Example: WAEC1234567890123456782024.

You will receive your result on your phone.

WAEC Mobile App: Download the WAEC mobile app from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store.

Follow the instructions within the app to access your result.

Final thoughts on WAEC officially releasing 2024 results

WAEC advises all candidates to promptly check their results and take necessary actions regarding further education or employment opportunities.

