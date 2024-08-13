New LASU Post UTME and admission 2024 official guidelines

Lagos State University (LASU) has officially released the UTME/Direct Entry admission screening exercise form for the 2024/2025 academic session. Aspiring candidates must follow specific guidelines and meet eligibility criteria to secure their admission into one of Nigeria’s leading institutions. This article provides a detailed overview of the LASU Post UTME and admission 2024 process, ensuring you have all the information needed to succeed.

Eligibility criteria

To be eligible for the LASU Post UTME and admission 2024, candidates must meet the following criteria:

Minimum cut-off mark: Candidates must have scored a minimum of 195 in the 2024 UTME. This is the set cut-off mark by LASU for the 2024/2025 academic session. Choice of institution: Only candidates who selected Lagos State University as their first choice in the UTME registration are eligible to participate in the screening exercise. This criterion applies to both UTME and Direct Entry candidates. O’ Level requirements: Applicants must possess at least five (5) credit passes in relevant subjects, including English Language and Mathematics, obtained in not more than two (2) sittings. These credits must be from recognised examination bodies such as WAEC, NECO, or NABTEB.

Application process for LASU admission 2024

The application process for the LASU Post UTME and admission 2024 is straightforward but must be followed carefully to avoid any errors that could jeopardise your admission chances. Below are the steps to apply:

Commencement date: The application process officially begins on the 12th of August 2024. Candidates are advised to start their applications early to avoid last-minute rushes. Visit LASU’s official portal: Candidates should visit the official LASU admission portal to access the Post UTME/Direct Entry application form. Ensure you are on the official site to avoid falling victim to fraudulent platforms. Create a profile: New users will need to create a profile by providing their JAMB registration number and other required details. Returning users can simply log in with their existing credentials. Fill out the application form: Carefully fill out the online application form with accurate information. Ensure all details match those on your UTME result and O’ level certificates. Payment of screening fee: A non-refundable screening fee is required to complete the application process. The payment can be made online through the LASU portal using a debit card or other available payment options. Upload required documents: Candidates must upload scanned copies of their O’ level results, passport photographs, and other relevant documents as specified on the application portal. Submit the application: After completing all the steps, review your application to ensure all information is correct, then submit it. A confirmation slip will be generated, which you should print and keep for future reference. Application deadline: The deadline for the LASU Post UTME and admission 2024 application is the 6th of September 2024. Application submissions after this date may not pass for consideration.

Screening and admission

The screening process for LASU Post UTME and admission 2024 will be based on the aggregate score of the candidate’s UTME results and O’ level grades. Candidates should regularly check the LASU portal for updates regarding their screening schedule and further instructions.

Final thoughts on LASU post UTME admission screening exercise 2024

The LASU Post UTME 2024 process is a critical step for prospective students seeking admission into Lagos State University. Ensure you apply within the stipulated period, prepare thoroughly for the screening, and stay informed of any updates from LASU.

Share this article