2024 JAMB DE Conversion to UTME now available

All 2024 UTME candidates are implored to note that the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has officially commenced the DE UTME conversion 2024 process. This essential service is now available at JAMB Professional Registration Centres (PRCs) across the nation.

Key Information on DE UTME conversion 2024

Service availability : The Direct Entry JAMB/UTME conversion 2024 process is exclusively accessible at JAMB Professional Registration Centres (PRCs) nationwide.

: The Direct Entry JAMB/UTME conversion 2024 process is exclusively accessible at JAMB Professional Registration Centres (PRCs) nationwide. Purpose : The conversion allows candidates to upgrade their UTME registration to Direct Entry (DE), facilitating entry into higher-level programmes.

: The conversion allows candidates to upgrade their UTME registration to Direct Entry (DE), facilitating entry into higher-level programmes. Eligibility : Candidates with A-levels, National Diplomas, or other qualifying qualifications can utilise this service.

: Candidates with A-levels, National Diplomas, or other qualifying qualifications can utilise this service. Required Documents: Bring your UTME registration slip and relevant academic certificates to the PRC for a smooth conversion.

Steps to complete the DE UTME conversion

Visit a JAMB PRC: Locate and visit a JAMB Professional Registration Centre near you. Submit documentation: Present your UTME registration slip and any necessary academic certificates. Complete the Process: Follow the guidance provided at the centre to complete your Direct Entry UTME conversion 2024.

Important considerations for DE UTME conversion 2024

Timeliness : Candidates should complete the DE UTME conversion as early as possible to avoid last-minute complications and ensure smooth processing.

: Candidates should complete the DE UTME conversion as early as possible to avoid last-minute complications and ensure smooth processing. Verification of details: Double-check all personal and academic details during the conversion process to avoid errors that could affect your application.

Additional tips

Stay informed : Regularly check for updates from JAMB regarding any changes or additional requirements related to the DE UTME conversion.

: Regularly check for updates from JAMB regarding any changes or additional requirements related to the DE UTME conversion. Seek assistance: If you encounter any difficulties or have questions during the conversion process, don’t hesitate to ask for help from the PRC staff or contact JAMB support.

These steps and considerations will ensure you are in good position for DE UTME conversion 2024. Ensure you complete the conversion process to enhance your chances of securing a place in your desired course or programme.

