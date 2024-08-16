How to perform JAMB UTME to DE conversion for 2024

For candidates looking to take advantage of the opportunity to convert UTME registration to Direct Entry (DE), this article is for you. This guide will walk you through the necessary steps to complete the JAMB DE conversion 2024 process efficiently.

Why consider the JAMB DE conversion 2024?

Upgrading your UTME registration to Direct Entry is essential for those aspiring to join advanced programmes in tertiary institutions. The JAMB DE conversion 2024 is particularly beneficial for candidates with certain qualifications. Such qualifications include A-levels or National Diplomas, as it facilitates direct admission into higher-level courses.

Where to complete the JAMB DE conversion 2024

The conversion process is conducted exclusively at JAMB Professional Registration Centres (PRCs) scattered across the country. It is vital to visit an authorised PRC to ensure your conversion is processed correctly.

Step-by-Step guide to JAMB DE conversion 2024

Locate and visit a JAMB PRC: Begin by finding a JAMB Professional Registration Centre close to your location. The PRC is the official venue for all JAMB-related services, including the JAMB DE conversion 2024. Present your documents: Bring along your UTME registration slip and any academic qualifications that qualify you for Direct Entry. These documents are mandatory for the conversion process. Complete the conversion: Once at the PRC, follow the instructions provided by the officials. They will guide you through the necessary steps, including the verification of your details and submission of required forms.

Recent JAMB 2024 updates: Key announcements for candidates

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) recently gave significant updates that all 2024 candidates should be aware of. This section highlights the most recent developments, including new policies on minimum age requirements, the cessation of illegal admissions, and more.

Minimum age requirement: For the 2024/2025 academic session, there are age highlights. JAMB mandates that only candidates who are at least 16 years old will be eligible for admission. Post UTME eligibility: Candidates aged 15 can take the Post UTME exams, but they can only accept admission if they turn 16 by the time the institution offers admission. End of Illegal admissions: JAMB mandates that institutions must disclose all candidates with illegal admissions before 2017 within the next month. Unreported admissions will not get recognition. Daily Part-Time programmes: JAMB has condemned the unauthorised Daily Part-Time (DPT) and Top Up (TU) programmes advertised by some polytechnics and universities, warning candidates to avoid such unapproved programmes. CAPS Compliance: Institutions are to disclose all candidates with admission outside the Central Admissions Processing System (CAPS) from 2017 to data. There will be no tolerance for admissions with no report through CAPS.

