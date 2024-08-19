OAU DE screening exercise for 2024 admission begins

Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) has announced the start date for the Direct Entry (DE) screening exercise for the 2024/2025 academic session. Here’s everything you need to know about the OAU DE admission 2024 process:

Registration starts on 19th August 2024

Direct Entry candidates can begin their registration for the screening exercise on Monday, 19th August 2024. This is a vital step for all DE candidates seeking admission into OAU, so early registration is strongly advised.

What to expect during the screening

No additional exams: Direct Entry candidates will not have to sit for any further exams. The screening will focus solely on the verification of credentials.

Document submission: Ensure all required documents are correctly uploaded during registration. This will be the primary basis for your eligibility assessment in the OAU DE admission 2024 process.

Important documents for OAU DE admission 2024

Candidates applying for OAU DE admission 2024 should ensure they have the following documents ready for upload:

Direct Entry form: The official DE form filled out and submitted during the JAMB registration.

The official DE form filled out and submitted during the JAMB registration. O’Level Result : Original and photocopies of your O’Level result(s) (WAEC/NECO/GCE), showing at least five credits in relevant subjects.

: Original and photocopies of your O’Level result(s) (WAEC/NECO/GCE), showing at least five credits in relevant subjects. A-Level result : For candidates who completed A-Level studies, include your A-Level result or its equivalent (e.g., IJMB, JUPEB).

: For candidates who completed A-Level studies, include your A-Level result or its equivalent (e.g., IJMB, JUPEB). Diploma certificate : For candidates who obtained a diploma, include the certificate and transcripts from the awarding institution.

: For candidates who obtained a diploma, include the certificate and transcripts from the awarding institution. Birth certificate : A valid birth certificate or sworn affidavit of age declaration.

: A valid birth certificate or sworn affidavit of age declaration. Recent passport photographs: A clear, recent passport-sized photograph meeting the university’s specifications.

Key steps for candidates

Register early: Avoid last-minute issues by starting your registration as soon as the portal opens.

Double-check documents: Ensure all your academic credentials are correctly uploaded to avoid complications during verification.

Final thoughts on OAU DE screening exercise for admission cycle

The OAU DE admission screening exercise is a significant part of the admission process. Staying organised and following the instructions carefully will help secure a place in the Obafemi Awolowo University.

