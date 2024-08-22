Review of the latest Tecno Pop 9

The Tecno Pop 9 is the latest Tecno Pop series released in 2024. For its power, it comes within affordable ranges in the budget smartphone market. This device, priced from ₦114,000 to ₦131,600, depending on the variant, balances advanced features with value, making it an excellent choice for a good smartphone without parting with a fortune.

Display

Tecno Pop 9 sports a 6.67-inch IPS LCD screen, offering a resolution of 720 x 1612 pixels. The screen refreshes at a remarkable 120Hz, ensuring a smooth and fluid visual experience, especially during gaming or scrolling through content. This smoothness complements the 4.5G fast network support, allowing users to enjoy high-speed internet without lags. The 120Hz refresh rate enhances the display’s responsiveness, making interactions more immediate and engaging.

Performance

Powered by the Unisoc T612 chipset and backed by an octa-core CPU, the Tecno Pop 9 delivers a robust performance for its price. The device runs on Android 14 with Tecno’s custom HiOS 14 UI, providing a seamless and user-friendly experience. The model offers three variants: 128GB storage with 4GB RAM, 128GB with 3GB RAM, and a more affordable 64GB with 3GB RAM. Each variant ensures enough space for apps, media, and more. Tecno brags that users can expect the phone to maintain fluency and speed for over four years, providing long-term value.

Camera

Tecno Pop 9 also shifts photography with its dual rear camera system. The 50 MP main camera, featuring a wide-angle lens with an f/1.8 aperture, captures detailed and vibrant photos, even in low light. The additional AI lens enhances the camera’s adaptability to various shooting conditions. The 8 MP front camera, equipped with dual LED flash, ensures that your selfies remain bright and clear, regardless of the lighting environment.

Battery life

The device houses a 5000 mAh Li-Po battery, which promises to last a full day, even with demanding applications. The 18W fast charging capability quickly recharges the battery, reducing downtime significantly. Users can confidently rely on the Tecno Pop 9 to stay powered throughout the day.

Tecno Pop 9 connectivity

The Pop 9 offers comprehensive connectivity options, including GSM, HSPA, LTE, and 4.5G network support. It also features Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port for charging and data transfer. A 3.5mm headphone jack provides flexibility for audio output, while the dual DTS speakers deliver rich and immersive sound.

Tecno Pop 9 design and build

The Pop 9 is available in Gravity Black, Mystery White, and Alpenglow Gold. The sleek design measures 163.7 mm in height, 75.6 mm in width, and 8.6 mm in thickness, making it comfortable to hold and use. The side-mounted fingerprint sensor ensures quick and secure access to the device, enhancing both usability and security.

Final thoughts on the latest Tecno Pop 9

Tecno Pop 9 is a well-rounded budget smartphone that does not compromise on quality. Its impressive 120Hz display, robust camera system, reliable performance, and long-lasting battery make it an excellent choice for users looking for value without sacrificing features.

