The Tecno Pop 7 and Pop 8 smartphones cater to you, especially if you’re a budget-conscious consumer. Despite sharing core features, the two phones differ significantly in design, performance, display, and additional features. Here’s a concise comparison to aid your purchasing decision of the Tecno devices:

Design and display

The Pop 8 features a contemporary design with a hole-punch display, offering a slightly larger screen-to-body ratio than the Pop 7’s notch design. Additionally, the Pop 8 introduces a “Magic Skin Leather” finish for selected models, enhancing its visual appeal.

Performance and processor

The Pop 8, equipped with a more powerful octa-core processor, promises improved performance and multitasking capabilities over the Pop 7’s unspecified chipset. This upgrade will be noticeable in resource-intensive tasks and overall system responsiveness.

Display quality and refresh rate

Both devices feature a 6.6-inch HD+ display, but the Pop 8 stands out with a 90Hz refresh rate, providing smoother animations, scrolling, and an overall better visual experience compared to the standard 60Hz refresh rate on the Pop 7.

Camera capabilities

Both models offer similar camera configurations with AI capabilities. However, the Pop 8’s camera system might deliver slight improvements in image quality and low-light performance due to potential advancements in image processing technology.

Storage and memory

The Pop 8 offers more flexible storage options, with configurations of up to 128GB of internal storage and expandable memory support. This gives users ample space for applications, media, and files.

Tecno Pop 7 vs. Tecno Pop 8 in Price

Price remains a crucial factor when choosing a smartphone. Here’s an overview:

Tecno Pop 7: Priced between ₦96,000 and ₦110,000.

Tecno Pop 8: Typically ranges from ₦120,000 to ₦130,000.

It is advisable to compare prices from different retailers to find the best deals. Prices may vary based on location, retailer, and ongoing promotions.

Additional features in Tecno Pop 7 vs. Tecno Pop 8

The Pop 8 incorporates a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, which provides a more convenient and accessible unlocking method than the rear-mounted sensor on the Pop 7. Moreover, the Pop 8 might include additional software enhancements or features not present in the Pop 7.

Final thoughts on Tecno Pop 7 vs. Tecno Pop 8

The Pop 8 offers improvements in design, performance, display quality, and additional features over the Pop 7. However, the choice between the two depends on individual priorities and budget constraints. Consumers seeking a more modern device with enhanced capabilities may prefer the Pop 8, while those prioritising affordability and basic functionalities might find the Pop 7 more suitable.

