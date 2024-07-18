Tecno Pop 8: What you should know before buying it

The Tecno Pop 8 is one of the latest Tecno products, the newest in the Pop series, and it is presented as an affordable device targeting consumers seeking basic smartphone functionalities. This article dissects the device’s pros and cons.
Pros of the Tecno Pop 8
Here are some highlights you may like about the Pop 8:
Robust battery life
The Pop 8 boasts a substantial 5000mAh battery, promising extended usage between charges, ideal for users demanding prolonged smartphone operation.
Expansive storage
Offering up to 128GB of internal storage and the option to expand memory, the Pop 8 provides ample space for applications, media, and files.
Modern design
The device features a contemporary hole-punch display design and a sleek overall aesthetic, appealing to users seeking a stylish smartphone.
Essential camera capabilities
While not a flagship camera system, the 13MP AI rear camera and 8MP front camera offer sufficient capabilities for everyday photography and videography.
Affordability
With a price range of ₦120,000 to ₦130,000, the Pop 8 is a budget-friendly option accessible to many consumers.
Cons of the Tecno Pop 8
Here are some other sides you may want to consider before you purchase the Tecno Pop 8:
Performance limitations
While adequate for basic tasks, the Tecno Pop 8’s performance may be restricted when handling demanding applications or resource-intensive activities.
Display quality
While suitable for the price point, the HD+ resolution might not deliver the same level of clarity and detail as higher-resolution displays.
Camera constraints
The camera system, though functional, may struggle in challenging lighting conditions and may not produce images with exceptional detail or dynamic range.
Basic features: The Tecno Pop 8 tilts towards affordability, resulting in the omission of certain advanced features found in higher-tier smartphones.
Final thoughts
The Pop 8 presents a compelling option for users prioritising affordability and essential functionalities. However, individuals seeking luxury Android devices, devices for demanding tasks, exceptional camera performance, or advanced features might consider exploring alternatives.