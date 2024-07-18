Tecno Pop 8: What you should know before buying it

The Tecno Pop 8 is one of the latest Tecno products, the newest in the Pop series, and it is presented as an affordable device targeting consumers seeking basic smartphone functionalities. This article dissects the device’s pros and cons.

Pros of the Tecno Pop 8

Here are some highlights you may like about the Pop 8:

Robust battery life

The Pop 8 boasts a substantial 5000mAh battery, promising extended usage between charges, ideal for users demanding prolonged smartphone operation.

Expansive storage

Offering up to 128GB of internal storage and the option to expand memory, the Pop 8 provides ample space for applications, media, and files.

Modern design

The device features a contemporary hole-punch display design and a sleek overall aesthetic, appealing to users seeking a stylish smartphone.

Essential camera capabilities

While not a flagship camera system, the 13MP AI rear camera and 8MP front camera offer sufficient capabilities for everyday photography and videography.

Affordability

With a price range of ₦120,000 to ₦130,000, the Pop 8 is a budget-friendly option accessible to many consumers.

Cons of the Tecno Pop 8

Here are some other sides you may want to consider before you purchase the Tecno Pop 8:

Performance limitations

While adequate for basic tasks, the Tecno Pop 8’s performance may be restricted when handling demanding applications or resource-intensive activities.

Display quality

While suitable for the price point, the HD+ resolution might not deliver the same level of clarity and detail as higher-resolution displays.

Camera constraints

The camera system, though functional, may struggle in challenging lighting conditions and may not produce images with exceptional detail or dynamic range.

Basic features: The Tecno Pop 8 tilts towards affordability, resulting in the omission of certain advanced features found in higher-tier smartphones.

Final thoughts

The Pop 8 presents a compelling option for users prioritising affordability and essential functionalities. However, individuals seeking luxury Android devices, devices for demanding tasks, exceptional camera performance, or advanced features might consider exploring alternatives.

