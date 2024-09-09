10 things for the best experience at moonshot by TechCabal 2024

Attending Moonshot by TechCabal 2024 at the Eko Convention Centre in Lagos on the 9th and 10th of October offers a unique opportunity to connect with the brightest minds in Africa’s tech ecosystem. To make the most of your experience, follow these ten essential tips.

1. Set clear goals

Before you attend Moonshot by TechCabal 2024, define your objectives. Whether you aim to network, discover investment opportunities, or learn from industry experts, having clear goals will help you focus your time and energy effectively.

2. Plan your schedule

With over 75 speakers and nine tracks covering diverse topics from Climate Tech to Big Tech & Enterprise, it’s important to plan your schedule. Prioritise the sessions and tracks that align with your interests. The official schedule is available on the moonshot website, allowing you to map out the keynotes, panels, and workshops you don’t want to miss.

3. Network with purpose

Networking is one of the primary reasons to attend Moonshot by TechCabal 2024. Take advantage of the various networking areas and events, such as the VIP mixers and cocktail receptions, and connect with people you meet right away. If possible, bring along plenty of business cards and be prepared to exchange contact information with potential partners, clients, and collaborators.

4. Engage on social media

Stay connected and expand your network by actively engaging on social media. Use the official event hashtags and follow TechCabal’s channels on Twitter, LinkedIn, and WhatsApp. This will keep you informed about real-time updates and allow you to join the broader conversation around the conference.

5. Visit the exhibitor

The exhibition booths at Moonshot by TechCabal 2024 will feature innovative solutions from top sponsors like Flutterwave, Sabi, and Budpay. Allocate time to visit these booths, as they offer a chance to see the latest tech advancements and possibly discover new tools or partnerships that could benefit your business.

The exhibition hall is where you can explore the latest innovations from tech companies. So engage with exhibitors and their representatives to learn about new products and solution. Also, don’t forget to collect information by grabbing brochures, flyers, or even samples that could be beneficial.

6. Participate in Moonshot Demos

Don’t miss the Moonshot Demos, where startups will showcase their cutting-edge technologies. This is your chance to witness innovation in action and potentially identify the next big thing in African tech. The demos are also a great way to get inspired by the creativity and ingenuity within the continent.

7. Take notes and ask questions

With a diverse lineup of speakers including industry leaders like Tokunboh Ishmael of Alitheia Capital and Tayo Oviosu of Paga, the insights shared during sessions will be invaluable. Take thorough notes and don’t hesitate to ask questions during Q&A segments. Engaging with the content will deepen your understanding and provide actionable takeaways.

8. Attend the VIP sessions

If you have a Prime Local or Prime International ticket, make the most of the VIP sessions. These include exclusive mixers, luncheons, and access to a VIP lounge. These sessions are excellent for more intimate networking opportunities with industry heavyweights and keynote speakers.

9. Follow up after the conference

After you attend Moonshot by TechCabal 2024, follow up with the connections you made. Send personalised emails or LinkedIn messages to reinforce your new relationships. Mention specific discussions you had to make your follow-up more impactful and memorable.

10. Reflect and apply what you learn

Post-conference, take time to reflect on the sessions you attended and the knowledge you gained. Identify actionable steps you can apply to your work or business. The true value of attending Moonshot by TechCabal 2024 lies in how you implement the insights and strategies you’ve learned.

Final thoughts on 10 things for the best experience at moonshot by TechCabal 2024

Moonshot by TechCabal 2024 is poised to be a pivotal event in Africa’s tech landscape. So ensure you not only enjoy the ambience and glamour of the exclusive conference, but also forge lasting connections and milk valuable insights that can propel your business or career forward.

