See the specs of new iPhone 16, Apple Watch, and AirPods

Apple’s Glowtime event on September 9th, 2024, showcased its latest products, headlined by the new iPhone 16 series, Apple Watch Ultra 2, and updated AirPods lineup. Pre-orders for all products fully start September 16th, with availability in stores beginning on September 20th, 2024. Before we provide you with a full review of the new launches, here is a concise breakdown of the most exciting announcements.

New iPhone 16: Sensational leap in performance and photography

Apple introduced the new iPhone 16, offering remarkable upgrades in both design and performance. The phone is available in two sizes—6.3″ for the Pro and 6.9″ for the Pro Max—and features Grade 5 Titanium, offering unmatched durability. The Ceramic Shield ensures better drop protection, and ProMotion enhances the display for smoother visuals.

The new iPhone 16 boasts a 48MP ultra-wide camera and Spatial Photos and Videos for immersive visuals. The A18 Pro chip promises faster performance, and gamers will appreciate 2x faster ray tracing for enhanced visuals in AAA games. A USB-C port with USB 3 support enables quicker data transfers and faster charging. For photography enthusiasts, both models offer a 5x telephoto zoom, studio-quality mics, and next-gen photographic styles.

Prices range from $999 – $1199.

Here’s a list of major features the iPhone 16 Pro:

Telephoto on Both Models: 5x zoom. Studio-Quality Mics: With Audio Mix. Camera Control: Next to the Pro’s camera system. Next-Generation Photographic Styles: Improved photo features. Wi-Fi 7: Latest wireless technology. Ceramic Shield: Latest-generation for enhanced durability. Grade 5 Titanium: Available in four new finishes. ProMotion: Enhanced display technology. Action Button: Customizable physical button. 4K120 Video Recording: With Dolby Vision support. Apple Intelligence: AI-driven features. A18 Pro Chip: Advanced processing power. USB-C with USB 3: Faster data transfer and charging. Best iPhone Battery Life on Pro Max: Long-lasting battery. 6.3″ and 6.9″ Display Sizes: For Pro and Pro Max models. Spatial Photos and Videos: Enhanced multimedia experience. 2x Faster Ray Tracing: For improved gaming and graphics performance. New 48MP Camera: With an ultra-wide lens.

Here is the detailed breakdown of the key features of the new iPhone 16:

Design & Display

New Vibrant Colors : The iPhone 16 comes in a variety of new, vibrant color options.

: The iPhone 16 comes in a variety of new, vibrant color options. Latest-Generation Ceramic Shield : For added durability and protection, the iPhone 16 uses the latest version of Ceramic Shield, making it more resilient against drops and scratches.

: For added durability and protection, the iPhone 16 uses the latest version of Ceramic Shield, making it more resilient against drops and scratches. Dynamic Island: This feature integrates notifications and other key alerts in a more dynamic, interactive way at the top of the display.

Camera & Photography

48MP Fusion Camera with 2x Telephoto : The iPhone 16 is equipped with a 48MP camera with 2x telephoto zoom, allowing for clearer, more detailed photos even from a distance.

: The iPhone 16 is equipped with a 48MP camera with 2x telephoto zoom, allowing for clearer, more detailed photos even from a distance. New Ultra-Wide with Macro : A new ultra-wide camera that supports macro photography, perfect for capturing close-up shots with precision.

: A new ultra-wide camera that supports macro photography, perfect for capturing close-up shots with precision. Spatial Photos and Videos : This feature allows the iPhone 16 to capture spatial photos and videos, enhancing depth perception for more immersive visuals.

: This feature allows the iPhone 16 to capture spatial photos and videos, enhancing depth perception for more immersive visuals. Camera Control: A new control feature for taking photos, offering more precise adjustments and control over your photography.

Performance

A18 Chip

Hardware-Accelerated Ray Tracing :

: AAA Games

Battery & Connectivity

Big boost in battery l ife

l USB-C

Wi-Fi 7

Software & intelligence

Apple Intelligence

iOS 18 Customization

Messages via Satellite

New features

Action button

Apple Watch Ultra 2: The thinnest and smartest yet

The Apple Watch Ultra 2 takes health tracking and outdoor fitness to the next level. Built from Grade 5 Titanium, it features the thinnest design yet and the largest display in the Apple Watch lineup, with a wide-angle OLED screen for better off-angle visibility. The watch includes a Tides App and Depth App, making it ideal for swimmers and divers. With sleep apnea detection and custom swim workouts, fitness tracking becomes even more precise.

The Ultra 2 also offers up to 18 hours of battery life, and fastest-ever charging ensures it’s ready to go when you are. The watch is carbon-neutral, aligning with Apple’s sustainability goals.

Here’s a breakdown of all the key information about the watch:

Design and build Thinnest ever : The watch has a notably thin profile.

: The watch has a notably thin profile. Biggest display : It features the largest display ever on this model.

: It features the largest display ever on this model. Grade 5 Titanium : The body is made from Grade 5 Titanium, offering both durability and a premium finish.

: The body is made from Grade 5 Titanium, offering both durability and a premium finish. Jet Black aluminum : The watch is available in a sleek Jet Black aluminum finish.

: The watch is available in a sleek Jet Black aluminum finish. Wide-angle OLED display: The screen is an OLED display with a wide-angle view and brighter off-angle visibility. Key Features: Sleep apnea detection : The watch can detect potential sleep apnea conditions.

: The watch can detect potential sleep apnea conditions. Custom swim workouts : It offers tailored swimming workout features.

: It offers tailored swimming workout features. Tides and Depth apps : These apps help users track tides and measure depth, useful for water-related activities.

: These apps help users track tides and measure depth, useful for water-related activities. Water temperature : It can monitor the water temperature during aquatic activities.

: It can monitor the water temperature during aquatic activities. Speaker playback: The watch includes a speaker for audio playback. Battery and Performance: Up to 18 hours battery life : The battery lasts for up to 18 hours on a single charge.

: The battery lasts for up to 18 hours on a single charge. Fastest charging ever: The watch supports the fastest charging capability of any previous models. Software and Intelligence: WatchOS 11 : It runs on the latest watchOS 11.

: It runs on the latest watchOS 11. Intelligence features: Includes AI-based intelligence for improved user experiences. Sustainability: Carbon neutral: The watch is environmentally friendly with a carbon-neutral status

AirPods 4 and AirPods Max: Enhanced audio and comfort

Apple introduced the new AirPods 4 with two fresh models, highlighting significant upgrades in sound quality, fit, and user experience. The best-fitting AirPods ever offer personalised spatial audio, adaptive audio, and active noise cancellation, making them perfect for those who value immersive sound and comfort. With transparency mode and conversation awareness, the AirPods automatically adjust audio settings based on environmental conditions and user interactions, ensuring a seamless audio experience.

In addition to the AirPods 4, Apple unveiled a refreshed version of the AirPods Max, its premium over-ear headphones. Now equipped with USB-C for faster charging and broader compatibility, the AirPods Max also comes in a range of new colours. Apple introduced a hearing test app, likely aimed at improving accessibility and user-specific audio adjustments, further enhancing the AirPods’ appeal to audiophiles and casual listeners alike.

These cover the major updates and announcements about the AirPods lineup from Apple’s “Glowtime” event.

AirPods 4: Two new models of AirPods 4 have been officially announced at the “Glowtime” event.

The new models feature a blend of design elements and updated features. AirPods Max: After almost four years, Apple has released a new version of the AirPods Max.

The updated AirPods Max now come with USB-C support.

New colours are available for the AirPods Max models. AirPods Pro: AirPods Pro was also highlighted at the event but no detailed information was provided in the tweets. New Hearing Test App: A new hearing test app was introduced, possibly related to the AirPods lineup.

Here are the highlights for the new AirPods:

Key features

Active noise cancellation : The AirPods offer advanced noise cancellation to block out external sounds.

: The AirPods offer advanced noise cancellation to block out external sounds. Transparency mode : A feature that allows outside sound to pass through for awareness of your surroundings.

: A feature that allows outside sound to pass through for awareness of your surroundings. Voice isolation : Improves call quality by isolating your voice from background noise.

: Improves call quality by isolating your voice from background noise. Personalized spatial audio : Provides immersive sound tailored specifically to the user’s preferences.

: Provides immersive sound tailored specifically to the user’s preferences. Adaptive audio : Automatically adjusts sound settings based on environmental conditions and what you’re listening to.

: Automatically adjusts sound settings based on environmental conditions and what you’re listening to. Conversation awareness: Detects when you’re talking and lowers the audio volume for easier conversations.

Design & Fitting

Best-Fitting AirPods Ever : These AirPods are designed for superior fit and comfort, ensuring they stay securely in place.

: These AirPods are designed for superior fit and comfort, ensuring they stay securely in place. New Acoustic Architecture : Updated internals for enhanced sound quality.

: Updated internals for enhanced sound quality. Force Sensor : Touch-sensitive controls for easy playback, calls, and adjustments.

: Touch-sensitive controls for easy playback, calls, and adjustments. Case Speaker: The charging case now includes a speaker, possibly for locating the case or other notifications.

Battery & charging

Up to 30 hours battery life : When using the charging case, the AirPods provide up to 30 hours of listening time.

: When using the charging case, the AirPods provide up to 30 hours of listening time. USB-C and Wireless Charging: Supports charging via USB-C or wireless charging for added convenience.

Seamless integration & setup

Apple silicon (H2 Chip) : Powered by the Apple-designed H2 chip, offering improved processing, sound quality, and efficiency.

: Powered by the Apple-designed H2 chip, offering improved processing, sound quality, and efficiency. Effortless setup : Quick and easy pairing with Apple devices.

: Quick and easy pairing with Apple devices. Seamless audio switching: Instantly switches between Apple devices (iPhone, iPad, Mac) depending on which device you’re using.

Siri interactions

Siri interactions: Hands-free control through Siri, allowing for voice commands and queries.

Apple’s Glowtime event showcased the company’s relentless push for innovation across all product lines. Whether it’s the powerful performance of the new iPhone 16, the cutting-edge health and fitness features of the Apple Watch Ultra 2, or the refined comfort and sound quality of the AirPods lineup, Apple continues to set the benchmark for consumer technology. Fans eager to get their hands on these devices can pre-order starting on September 16th, with availability in stores on September 20th, 2024.

