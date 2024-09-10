How to buy the new iPhone 16 in South Africa at cheap rate 2024

South Africa is now part of Apple’s global strategy, marking its importance in the tech world. Following the recent Apple event, South Africa has been confirmed as one of the first-wave countries for the iPhone 16 launch. This ensures that South African consumers have access to the latest Apple innovations, alongside key global markets. If you’re looking to buy iPhone 16 in South Africa, here’s how to get it with ease:

Pre-order and store-launch dates

Pre-order date: 13 September 2024

13 September 2024 Available in-store: 20 September 2024

South Africans can pre-order their iPhone 16 starting from the 13th of September. This guarantees early access and the ability to secure the device before it hits stores. The iPhone 16 will be officially available in stores from the 20th of September.

iStore’s contract price freeze offer

The iStore in South Africa is offering a fantastic “Contract Price Freeze” that allows consumers to upgrade to the new iPhone 16. This upgrade is without any increase in their current monthly contract fee. This offer is designed to help South Africans manage inflation and rising costs, making it more affordable to buy iPhone 16 South Africa.

Key benefits of the Price Freeze:

No contract price increase : Keep your current plan’s price.

: Keep your current plan’s price. Easy upgrade: Trade in your existing iPhone and maintain the same monthly cost.

Trade-In offers to buy the new iPhone 16 in South Africa at cheap rate 2024

For those looking to reduce costs, iStore offers up to R22,000 cash back when you trade in your old device. You can trade in up to five devices, including Macs, iPads, iPhones, Apple Watches, or even Android smartphones.

Cash back options: Either use the trade-in value towards your new iPhone 16 or get the cash deposited directly into your bank account.

iCarePlus and buy-back programme

Another benefit when you buy iPhone 16 in iStore in South Africa is the iStore’s iCarePlus package. The package comes with every iPhone purchase. This package offers an extra year of warranty and screen repair, alongside a guaranteed buy-back of 55% of the iPhone’s value after two years.

Free iCarePlus valued at R1,999 .

. Guaranteed buy-back: Future-proof your investment with a minimum buy-back value.

Final thoughts on how to buy the new iPhone 16 in South Africa at cheap rate 2024

Buying the new iPhone 16 in South Africa has never been easier, with early access, trade-in options, and financial flexibility provided by iStore. Whether you’re upgrading from an older model or looking to experience Apple’s latest technology, the iStore ensures that South Africans can buy iPhone 16 South Africa with ease and convenience.

Share this article