The National Examinations Council (NECO) is responsible for conducting the Senior Secondary Certificate Examination (SSCE) in Nigeria. Candidates who took the exam can easily access their results online once they are out. In this guide, we will walk you through the steps to check your NECO results 2024.

Steps to check NECO results 2024

Follow these simple steps to access your NECO results 2024 online:

Visit the official NECO website

Go to the official NECO website: www.neco.gov.ng. This is the primary platform for checking NECO results, making it convenient for candidates across the country. Purchase a token

To check your NECO results 2024, you will need to buy a NECO result-checking token. You can purchase this token online via the NECO portal. Ensure you have your debit card or internet banking details handy. Log in to the NECO result portal

After purchasing your token, visit the result-checking section on the NECO website. You will be prompted to log in using your exam year, exam type, and the purchased token. Enter your examination details

Fill in your examination year (2024) and examination type (June/July SSCE). You will also be required to input your 10-digit NECO exam number. Check your result

Click on the “Check Result” button to access your NECO results 2024. Your result will be displayed immediately, showing your scores in all subjects.

Notes

Ensure stable internet access : To avoid disruptions during the process, ensure you have a stable internet connection.

: To avoid disruptions during the process, ensure you have a stable internet connection. Keep your token safe : The token can be used multiple times, so store it safely in case you need to check your result again.

: The token can be used multiple times, so store it safely in case you need to check your result again. Print a copy: Once you have viewed your NECO results, it’s advisable to print or save a copy for future reference.

Final thoughts on how to check NECO 2024 results

If you encounter issues while checking your NECO results, such as difficulty purchasing a token or accessing the website, here are a few tips:

Try a different browser : If the website doesn’t load properly, switch to another browser or clear your cache.

: If the website doesn’t load properly, switch to another browser or clear your cache. Contact NECO support: If the problem persists, reach out to NECO’s customer service for assistance via the support page on their website.

By following these steps, you can easily check your NECO results without any hassle.

