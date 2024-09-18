Check JAMB 2024 matriculation list and get your name on it

The JAMB matriculation list is important for all Nigerian students going into accredited Nigerian institutions. Only candidates whose names appear on the list are legitimate students. If your name is not on the matriculation list, one major fallback is that your application for the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) scheme will not go through. It is, therefore, essential to check the JAMB 2024 matriculation list and ensure your name isn’t missing. Follow the guide below to confirm your status and make sure your name appears on the list.

Why check the JAMB matriculation list?

Verifying your name on the JAMB matriculation list is necessary because:

Only students on this list qualify as bonafide students.

You will be ineligible for the NYSC scheme if your name is missing from the list.

It ensures your admission is fully confirmed and recorded by JAMB.

How to check JAMB matriculation list

To check JAMB 2024 matriculation list, follow these steps:

1. Visit the JAMB portal: Go to the official JAMB website at the official Matriculation List page.

2. Fetch your matriculation details: Enter your JAMB registration number and choose 2024 as your admission year. This step ensures that the system checks the right data for you.

3. Confirm your status: The system will display whether your name is on the list. If it is, congratulations! If not, follow the steps below to get your name on the list.

How to get your name on the JAMB matric list

If your name is not on the list, you can rectify the issue by completing the following steps:

Check CAPS: On JAMB CAPS, you must have been offered admission by a university and you must have accepted it. And it must reflect that your acceptance was successful.

Print your admission letter: Log in to the JAMB e-Facility platform and print your admission letter. This document is essential for verifying your admission.

Print your admission letter: Log in to the JAMB e-Facility platform and print your admission letter. This document is essential for verifying your admission.

Print your result slip: Also from the e-Facility platform, print your JAMB result slip. This document shows your exam performance and is required for verification.

Verify with your institution's admission officer: Present both your JAMB admission letter and result slip to your institution's admission officer. They will verify and confirm your admission status.

By following these steps, you can ensure that your name appears when you check JAMB 2024 matriculation list. This simple process is vital for your academic journey and future NYSC enrolment.

