The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has withdrawn and reversed its earlier statement claiming it didn’t approve Starlink’s recent price hike. In a Tuesday morning statement, the NCC earlier claimed it would sanction the Satelite ISP for failing to get regulatory approval before upping its subscription prices.

“We were surprised that the company jumped the gun by announcing price changes after filing a request to the Commission seeking approval for a price adjustment for which the Commission was yet to communicate a decision,” the regulator said in a statement earlier today.

Starlink doubled the base subscription rate price to ₦75,000 ($48) per month last week. The company also increased the prices of its kits by 34% from ₦440,000 to ₦590,000.

“Kindly note this press statement was issued in error. It is hereby withdrawn. If published, kindly bring it down,” the NCC wrote in a second mail to media publications.

Despite the price hike, Starlink remains Nigeria’s only major satellite internet provider, offering a potentially vital alternative to traditional terrestrial internet services. This increase comes amid soaring inflation in Nigeria, which has strained the cost of living for many Nigerians.

The Nigerian Communications Act 2003 (NCA), under Section 108 holds the authority to regulate telecom tariffs. The Act stipulates that NCC licensees cannot charge for services without prior approval of their tariff rates and charges. This has been a major bone of contention between the regulator and the mobile network operators who have seen their prices remain static for over eleven years. The NCC has consistently shrugged off suggestions that it should review the price of tariffs.

