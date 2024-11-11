All important dates for JAMB 2025 registration, exams and more

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) dates are already in projection pending official confirmation from JAMB. Here’s a breakdown of the dates to look forward to regarding JAMB 2025 registration and the likes, along with the necessary steps to ensure a smooth JAMB 2025 registration process.

Key dates for JAMB 2025 registration

Registration period

The JAMB 2025 registration is expected to open on 15 January 2024 and close on 26 February 2024. Candidates are advised to complete their registrations well in advance of the deadline, as late entries may be subject to additional fees or penalties.

Mock UTME date

For candidates interested in a preliminary experience, JAMB will offer a Mock Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), currently set for 7 March 2024. This mock test provides a practical preview of the actual JAMB examination environment. Please note that JAMB mock exams however good or bad the results have zero effect on the actual JAMB exams.

UTME main examination

The official UTME exams will likely occur between 18 April and 28 April 2025. The specific date for each candidate will be available on their exam slip, which will be accessible for printing from 10 April 2024.

Registration fees and options

With mock UTME: Candidates opting for the Mock UTME should expect to pay N7,700 .

Candidates opting for the Mock UTME should expect to pay . Without Mock UTME: The standard UTME registration fee stands at N6,200 .

The standard UTME registration fee stands at . For Foreign Candidates: The registration cost is $30.

Direct Entry (DE) application deadline

Direct Entry candidates seeking admission into advanced programmes should also complete their registrations by 28 March 2024.

Important points to note

Creating a JAMB profile: Candidates must create their profiles before registration. This process should start on 15 January 2025.

Candidates must create their profiles before registration. This process should start on 15 January 2025. Mock UTME registration deadline: The last date to register for the Mock UTME coincides with the mock test itself on 7 March 2024.

Final thoughts on JAMB 2025 registration

The official JAMB website will contain additional details and resources to aid candidates. Keeping track of these dates is essential for a smooth JAMB 2025 registration experience. Please note that these dates are subject to change at the discretion of JAMB. As such, it is important to follow JAMB official channels and trustworthy platforms like TechCabal, to ensure that you are abreast of any changes.

