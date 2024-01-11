7 latest notes on the JAMB mock CBT 2024

Scheduled for the 7th of March 2024, the forthcoming Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) mock Computer-Based Test (CBT) exam holds significant importance in aiding candidates’ preparedness for the main examination. Here are essential aspects prospective candidates need to understand about the 2024 JAMB mock CBT exam:

1. JAMB mock exam Non-Refundable fee

Candidates taking the mock exam must pay a non-refundable fee, usually set at around ₦1000. This year, the fee is payable along with the main JAMB registration fees. This fee covers the expenses of conducting the mock exam, and candidates are advised to confirm their intent before payment.

2. Flexibility in participation in the JAMB mock exam

Sitting for the 2024 JAMB mock CBT exam is voluntary. While it’s not mandatory, it’s highly recommended as it familiarizes candidates with the exam environment and offers a chance to identify areas needing improvement before the main exam. Additionally, it allows candidates to visit their eventual exam centers with less pressure.

3. Different questions

Although the mock exam mirrors the JAMB syllabus, its questions might differ from those in the main exam. This disparity underscores the importance of using the mock exam as an opportunity for practice rather than expecting identical questions in the actual test.

4. Time constraints

Similar to the main exam, the 2024 JAMB mock test is time-bound. Candidates are expected to leverage this opportunity to refine their time management skills, aiming to complete each section within the designated timeframe.

5. Impact on the main JAMB exam?

Contrary to misconceptions, the mock exam result doesn’t influence the main exam score. However, it serves as a vital tool for self-assessment, aiding in recognizing strengths and weaknesses for strategic improvement.

6. Strict device restrictions

As the mock exam is treated akin to the actual test, strict regulations apply. Candidates are prohibited from using smart devices like smartphones, smartwatches, and tablets. It’s advisable to leave gadgets at home or have someone hold onto them during the exam.

7. Stay updated

There are already stipulated dates and updates concerning the forthcoming JAMB 2024 exams. However, given the likelihood of date adjustments, candidates should stay connected to platforms like the JAMB official website or TechCabal for any alterations in exam dates. Remaining vigilant ensures timely awareness of any changes.

Final thoughts on JAMB Mock exams 2024

The 2024 JAMB mock CBT exam serves as an invaluable preparatory tool. As such, it’s advised you take advantage of it if you can. The first step to your JAMB exam is to create your JAMB profile, and get your printout ready in preparation for the exam.

