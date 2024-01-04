How to create JAMB profile for 2024 UTME

There are several updates for the JAMB 2024 you need to be aware of. Creating a JAMB profile is one of them. Creating a Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) profile is the initial step for prospective students in Nigeria to apply for tertiary education. We’ll walk you through the SMS or online registration to create a JAMB profile for 2024 UTME. The process is simple and accessible to all.

1. Create JAMB profile 2024 with SMS

For individuals who prefer the convenience of SMS, initiating a JAMB profile can be achieved through a basic text message.

Compose a message in the format: Surname First name Middle name from your personal mobile number to 55019. For instance, if your name is Adaeze (first name) Boluwatife (middle name) Chukwuma (surname), the SMS should read: Chukwuma Adaeze Boluwatife.

Note: A one-time SMS charge of N50 applies, so ensure you have sufficient credit.

2. Create JAMB profile 2024 via online registration

Alternatively, for those inclined towards online procedures, the process remains equally straightforward:

Visit the Official Website: Access the official JAMB e-facility website at JAMB e-Facility.

Provide information: Fill in all the required details as prompted by the registration form.

Verification: Conclude the registration by clicking on the ‘Verify e-Mail’ button.

Upon successful registration, checking the email address provided during this process is important. JAMB will dispatch a verification email containing crucial instructions for the subsequent steps.

Important notes on creating your profile 2024

Creating a JAMB profile is the foundational step for students aspiring to pursue higher education in Nigeria. Whether opting for SMS or online registration, it’s essential to:

Ensure accuracy: Double-check all information entered during registration to avoid errors.

Confirm verification: Verify the provided email regularly for updates from JAMB.

Keep credentials secured: Safeguard login details and profile information for future reference.

By following these simple steps and recommendations, aspiring students can smoothly create their JAMB profiles and embark on their journey towards higher education.

