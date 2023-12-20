New updates, fees, dates for JAMB CBT 2024/2025

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has officially announced the schedule for the 2024/2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) and Direct Entry. The highly anticipated computer-based examination, which serves as a gateway for Nigerian students into tertiary institutions, comes with crucial dates and guidelines that aspiring candidates need to heed.

Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board 2024 registration period

The registration for the CBT JAMB 2024/2025 UTME and Direct Entry will kick off on the 15th of January 2024, marking the commencement of the application process for prospective candidates.

Registration deadline and fees

Aspiring UTME and DE candidates should take note of the deadline set for the 26th of February 2024 and 28th of March 2024 respectively for completing their registration. The registration fee for both UTME and Direct Entry has been fixed at ₦6,200. Foreign students will pay $30 only.

JAMB prescribed literary text 2024

For the 2024/2025 UTME, candidates must read the prescribed novel The Life Changer by Khadija Abubakar Jalli. A comprehensive understanding of this literary piece is crucial, as questions related to it will feature in the Use-of-English examination.

Examination slip reprinting

The reprinting of JAMB examination slips is set to commence on the 10th of April 2024. Candidates are urged to promptly reprint their slips to access essential details such as the examination date, time, and venue.

JAMB mock examination 2024

An optional mock examination for the 2024/2025 UTME has been scheduled for the 7th of March 2024. Candidates have the choice to participate in this preparatory test, providing an opportunity to familiarise themselves with the exam format. Candidates opting for the mock exam will pay a total of ₦7,700.

UTME commencement and duration

The main Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board 2024/2025 UTME is slated to begin on the 19th of April 2024 and will run through to the 29th of April 2024. Candidates are strongly advised to constantly check for JAMB updates as these dates may be changed if need be.

