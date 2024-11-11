👨🏿‍🚀TechCabal Daily – Is CNG safe?

Image Source: Wunmi Eunice/TechCabal

In October, a CNG-powered vehicle exploded in Benin, Nigeria. The Presidential CNG Initiative, which has been sponsoring the conversion of petrol vehicles to compressed natural gas (CNG) vehicles, blamed the accident on illegal modifications.

Yet it may be insufficient to ease safety concerns around CNG vehicles which have become more popular as fuel prices crossed ₦1,000 ($0.59) per litre.

Concerns about the safety of vehicles with the big cylinders under their seats or in their trunks continue, even when reports show they are less likely to explode than petrol.

At a Friday event showcasing Bolt’s new safety features, a journalist asked the ride-hailing company—which partnered with the government to retrofit drivers’ cars with CNG kits—if they planned to indicate which cars were CNG-powered to drivers.

Lola Masha, Bolt’s Regional Manager of North and West Africa, said the feedback was valuable and would be shared with the company.

“It is a very fair point,” she said. “There are a lot of reservations about CNG so it is important that riders are fully aware and that we are transparent.”

However, CNG indicators may not be a high priority for Bolt. Masha noted that the company develops safety features based on global trends across its 14 markets, and not just local concerns in Nigeria.

In the other markets where Bolt operates, CNG adoption has been slow, with electric vehicles (EVs) stealing the spotlight on a few occassions. In Nigeria, CNG uptake is still low due to the high vehicle conversion costs and few fueling stations available.

Yet, Masha suggested the idea could be revisited as CNG use grows.