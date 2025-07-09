👨🏿‍🚀TechCabal Daily – Would’ve. Kuda’ve. Just might

Image Source: Kuda

Three years after shoving its remittance product, Kuda is giving it another chance.

The new version of its remittance product is a multi-currency wallet built within the app that allows for users outside Nigeria to send money home—no third parties. It’s the kind of infrastructure you build when you have enough volume to justify it. And Kuda does. In Q1 2025, the company processed over 300 million transactions worth $9.3 billion and issued $10.7 million in overdrafts—a 43% growth from last time. It raised $20 million at a $500 million valuation and now pulls in enough volume from both retail and business users to support more ambitious plays.

ICYMI: Kuda first tried out remittances in 2022 and relied heavily on intermediaries, which weakened their margins.

Even though the neobank is still taking hits on some products, Kuda is operating with a positive net margin between 3% and 7%. Relaunching remittances now is a signal that the economics finally work.

Still, the remittance market has only gotten more crowded. LemFi, Nala, Moniepoint and even legacy players like Western Union and WorldRemit are fighting for the same diaspora wallets. Kuda’s bet? One app, fewer taps and a clean UX.

Zoom out: Now that it has another shot, Kuda has no intermediaries to blame and no margin excuses to lean on. The infrastructure is in place, the users are still here and they hope that this time, the silence after the launch better not be another quiet exit.