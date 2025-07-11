South Africa’s Blue Label Telecoms to change name in major rebrand

South Africa’s Blue Label Telecoms, known for its prepaid and virtual service offerings, is planning to rebrand as Blu Label Unlimited Group. The proposed name change, pending shareholder approval, marks a significant shift in the company’s strategy, with ambitions to expand its footprint in the country’s tech and telecoms space.

The company says it is undergoing a major restructuring, separating its telecoms operations from non-telecoms business units. In a statement to investors on Friday, the company said, “In light of this strategic shift, the Board believes it is prudent for the Company’s name to reflect this new direction by omitting the reference to “telecoms.” Furthermore, the adjustment of the term “Blue” to the abbreviated form “Blu” aligns with the recent adoption of the trading name and logo “Blu” across various marketing platforms.

Blue Label is one of South Africa’s most quietly influential tech companies in the country’s prepaid economy. Its platforms and distribution network enable the seamless purchase of prepaid airtime, electricity, and mobile data through thousands of outlets, including spaza shops, petrol stations, and major supermarkets.

In 2024, Blue Label reported serving around 35 million customers through a broad portfolio of telecoms, prepaid services, and digital financial solutions. It operates in a highly competitive market dominated by major players like MTN and Vodacom, who maintain an edge through extensive infrastructure, wide coverage, and strong consumer loyalty. South Africa’s telecom market is projected to grow from $10.43 billion in 2025 to $12.28 billion by 2030, and mobile data will be the biggest driver.

The name Blu Label Unlimited Group has already been reserved with the Companies & Intellectual Property Commission (CIPC) and the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE). Once approved, the company’s long name on the JSE will change to Blu Label Unlimited. Its short name will become Blu. The JSE share code will remain unchanged. It will continue to be listed under the telecoms sector on the main board

This rebrand coincides with Blue Label’s progress in acquiring a controlling stake in mobile operator Cell C, announced in May. Under the leadership of former Vodacom executive Jorges Mendes, Cell C has adopted a “capex-light” strategy aimed at financial recovery and sustainable growth.

Blue Label has also hinted at a possible future JSE listing for Cell C, as part of a broader restructuring initiative. This would involve several transactions designed to strengthen Cell C’s balance sheet ahead of its separation from the group. If the plan moves forward, the listing will be contingent on the success of these interdependent steps.

