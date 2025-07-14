👨🏿‍🚀TechCabal Daily – Old Buhari is dead

Image Source: Lipa Later

Lipa Later is in dire straits and multiple companies are competing to rescue it.

The Kenyan buy-now-pay-later (BNPL) fintech startup, now finds itself in a heated acquisition race as multiple companies bid to rescue it after falling under administration.

At least three firms have entered the acquisition race, submitting offers to buy or finance the struggling startup. Canadian financial services firm, Engage Capital, offered approximately $23 million to acquire their tech, customer base, licenses, and performing loans. London-based Advance Global Capital (AGC) is also proposing a 36-month, $5 million loan to cover the startup’s unpaid invoices, excluding its consumer lending operations. A local, Nairobi-based financial consultancy firm has also proposed acquiring the startup for Sh2.5 billion.

Why are they rushing Lipa Later? The company’s tech platform and rich consumer credit data continue to draw interest from potential local and international buyers who believe they can revive the startup’s promise.

ICYMI: Lipa Later was placed under administration in March 2025 following months of financial struggles and unsuccessful fundraising efforts. Joy Vipinchandra Bhatt from Moore JVB Consulting LLP was appointed administrator. Before the administration was announced, the startup’s employees and suppliers had already reported being owed compensation for months, indicating solvency issues.

Going into administration means the company’s directors no longer control its assets or operations, and all decision-making power now rests with the appointed administrator.

The big picture: While the acquisition interest reflects the promise of BNPL, the startup’s eventual fate will signal whether BNPL still has a future in Kenya in an increasingly tightening funding environment. How far are new buyers willing to bet on this sector?