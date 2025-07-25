👨🏿‍🚀TechCabal Daily – Ghana welcomes crypto

Image Source: Airtel

Yesterday, Airtel Africa, one of the continent’s largest telecom players with business in 14 countries, released its financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2025.

Airtel saw green in every key metric.

Profit after tax increased fivefold to $156 million from $31 million a year ago.

Revenue increased 24.9% in constant currency.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) climbed 30% to $679 million, with margin expanding to 48%.

Operating free cash flow was up 48% to $558 millionAirtel attributed its strong performance.

The top-line growth was powered by a 38% surge in data revenue and a 30% jump in mobile money. Nigeria, its largest market, grew revenue by 49% in constant currency thanks to higher data usage, tariff hikes (in Nigeria), and rising smartphone adoption. Though that same revenue growth reduces to 30% after currency conversion.

Francophone Africa also contributed meaningfully to Airtel’s revenue. Revenue there rose nearly 18% in reported terms, buoyed by a stronger CFA Franc and 42% growth in data revenue. EBITDA in the region grew 25%.

Airtel attributed its performance to steady demand, cost efficiency, and debt localisation. 95% of its operating company (OpCo) debt is now in local currency, up from 86% last year.

Zoom out: With smartphone penetration still under 46% and mobile money adoption growing fast, Airtel says there’s plenty of room to do more. Despite its positive result—its strongest in recent times—Airtel’s performance has not elicited any reaction from retail investors. As of close of market on Thursday, investors only bought 25 shares of the telecom giant, even lower than the 200 from the previous trading day. The stock’s high price and illiquidity remains a major blocker for investor activity.