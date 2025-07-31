👨🏿‍🚀TechCabal Daily – Chipper Cash sets up shop in Zambia

Wazzup!☀️

One of the most interesting things I saw yesterday was that a Nigerian scientist, Temidayo Oniosun, is sending Egusi (melon seeds) to space. He says he is on a mission to “assess its suitability for nutritional and functional applications in long-term human space exploration.” I am rooting for him.

In other news, ChatGPT does not want you cheating on your essays anymore. OpenAI has launched a new study mode for ChatGPT that “helps you work through problems step by step instead of just getting an answer,” according to an OpenAI blog post. The tool gives you guidance rather than serving up complete essays or answers, amid rising AI misuse at universities.

Fintech Chipper Cash brings global money transfers to Zambia in partnership with Western Union and Zoona Chipper Cash cofounders Ham Serunjogi and Maijid Moujaled/Image Source: Chipper Cash, c.2021 Chipper Cash has launched international money transfers in Zambia through a new integration with Western Union and Zoona Transactions Zambia Limited. The co-branded service, now available in the Chipper Cash app, allows Zambians to send and receive money in over 200 countries and territories, via mobile wallets, cash pickup, and soon, bank deposits. This launch builds on Chipper Cash’s 2022 acquisition of Zoona, a Zambian payments platform, and leverages Western Union’s global remittance rail. Together, the trio brings financial services to the fingertips of millions, targeting users long excluded from traditional banking. The service lets customers fund their digital wallet at local agents, mobile networks, or banks, then send money globally with a few taps. Here’s why it matters: Zambia, with over 20 million people and fast-rising smartphone adoption, presents a ripe market for mobile-first financial solutions. The shift from cash to digital is accelerating, and partnerships like this one help bridge the gap between legacy remittance systems and the mobile economy. This move is part of a broader fintech trend: global-local collaborations that blend trust, reach, and user-centric tech. For Chipper Cash—which already serves 5 million users across Africa—it marks a strategic play to deepen its cross-border capabilities and embed more tightly into Zambia’s evolving digital finance ecosystem.

Logistics South Africa’s Takealot takes on logistics with new business unit Image Source: Takealot South African retail giant, Takealot Group, is turning its logistics arm into a new business unit called Takealot Fulfillment Solutions (TFS). TFS wants to strategically support the rising wave of digital commerce both locally and internationally. From now on, the group’s logistics, supply chain, international freight, and courier services will be under the TFS brand. Why does it matter? Takealot Fulfilment Solutions will handle logistics for both the Takealot Group and third-party logistics customers like large retailers, startups, and other individuals that require affordable services. This is part of Takealot’s strategy to evolve from just an e-commerce giant to tech fulfillment services. Takealot hopes to use TFS to reduce its logistics costs, drive broader revenue growth, and better support players in the e-commerce space. ICYMI: Takealot previously held talks to hire 18,000 workers who had lost their jobs this year at South Africa’s Post Office. The aim was to ramp up its logistics workforce at a scale competitive enough against players like Amazon, which entered the market in 2024. With this new logistics arm, Takealot can put this newly hired workforce to good use by building a national last-mile network that is more flexible and harder for Amazon to copy. The big picture: Takealot has been facing some competition from Amazon, which entered South Africa in May 2024. However, Takealot had a 15% revenue growth for the financial year in June despite the growing competitive landscape. The move into logistics is a signal that the South African e-commerce leader is looking to expand revenue sources and increase its competitive edge beyond commerce.

Companies Lipa Later sought $5 million loan weeks after entering administration Lipa Later co-founder Eric Muli/Image Source: Google Two weeks after entering administration in March 2024, Kenyan buy-now-pay-later startup Lipa Later attempted to raise $5 million to salvage its operations—despite having already ceded control to a court-appointed administrator. According to a term sheet seen by TechCabal, co-founder Eric Muli sought a $5 million, 36-month loan from UK-based Advanced Global Capital (AGC) in April to support the company’s invoice factoring business. The proposed deal came with a steep 14% annual interest rate—interest-only for the first 24 months, with repayments starting in year three. By the time the loan was requested, the company was no longer under Muli’s control. In late March, the board handed over Lipa Later’s assets and operations to Joy Vipinchandra Bhatt of Moore JVB Consulting LLP after months of unpaid salaries, defaulted supplier payments, and failed fundraising efforts. It remains unclear whether the administrator was aware of or authorised the financing attempt. Under Kenyan insolvency law, directors lose management powers once administration begins. Lipa Later was once a rising star. Founded in 2018, it raised $16.6 million from backers including Cauris, Lateral Frontiers, Orbit Startups, and Founders Factory Africa. But signs of distress became evident by late 2023, when it acquired struggling e-commerce platform Sky.Garden for $1.9 million—despite already defaulting on obligations. By March 2024, the company was out of cash, staff were unpaid, and creditors loomed. The $5 million loan bid was a last-ditch effort to stay afloat—but one made outside its legal authority.

