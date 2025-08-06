MTN South Africa has rolled out a new digital identity system using fingerprint and facial recognition technology to verify customers across all its stores, aiming to streamline sign-ups and reduce fraud.

The telco says this move is a critical step in combating identity theft and SIM swap scams, which contributed to R5.3 billion ($300 million) in telecom-related fraud in 2024, according to a July 2025 report by the Communication Risk Information Centre (Comric).

The rollout comes after a successful six-month pilot across 20% of its stores, where the technology made it quicker to sign up new customers and helped prevent identity fraud. MTN is now the first mobile operator in South Africa to implement this digital identity at scale. MTN partnered with Vigilate AI, a global company that specialises in biometric technology, to build the system.

“The deployment of this biometric system is part of our ongoing investment in innovation that makes our customers’ lives easier, safer, and more connected,” said Cornelia van Heerden, Executive: Customer Operations, MTN South Africa. “We have reimagined the customer journey to be faster, more secure, and more intuitive, without compromising convenience.”

Daniel Hartwright, CEO of Vigilate AI, said the partnership with MTN is a big step forward for secure customer verification in South Africa.

“By combining MTN’s deep customer insight and reach with our cutting-edge biometric technology, we are redefining what secure, customer-centric onboarding can look like,” said Hartwright. “This partnership sets a new benchmark for the telecoms industry.”

“The feedback from our pilot stores was overwhelmingly positive,” added van Heerden. “Customers praised the dramatically faster sign-up, error-free verification, and convenience of the new process. It’s a great example of how we’re using technology to deliver real, tangible value.”

MTN says this rollout is part of its “MTN’s Ambition 2025 strategy” to lead digital innovation in Africa and offer secure, future-ready services.

