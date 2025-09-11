👨🏿‍🚀TechCabal Daily – sUber legit

Image Source: TechCabal

After 13 years of limbo, South Africa has officially given Uber and Bolt drivers the green light. Starting September 12, drivers will operate with government-issued e-hailing licences, replacing the patchwork of permits that left the industry vulnerable to violence, turf wars, and constant legal uncertainty.

Between the lines: Cars will now display visible markers, drivers must pass criminal checks, and every vehicle will need a panic button.

This change follows from the National Land Transport Amendment Act, which President Cyril Ramaphosa signed in 2024. With the law now in effect, e-hailing is moving from the shadows into the core of South Africa’s transport system.

State of play: South Africa is the first big African market to formally integrate e-hailing into its transport system. In Nigeria, drivers still operate in a grey zone, fighting battles with unions and regulators while safety issues mount. Kenya has taken a lighter approach, letting ride-hailing apps flourish with minimal interference. South Africa’s stricter play sets a precedent that other governments may soon copy.

The tension is in how well the rules can be enforced. Drivers and platforms that break them face fines up to R100,000 ($5,700) or even a jail term. Making sure thousands of drivers across provinces follow the standards will test regulators and the ride-hailing companies.

The catch for passengers is that they will gain more safety and trust with visible branding and stronger checks. But finally, one part of South Africa’s gig economy gains recognition after years of uncertainty.