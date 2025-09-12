👨🏿‍🚀TechCabal Daily – South Africa wants the bakery

Ayodeji Fasore

Ayodeji “Deji Fash” Fasore is the Founder & CEO of Fekxir, a Global Mobility consultancy and SaaS-enabled platform dedicated to solving the challenges of international talent migration. After securing his own UK Global Talent Visa through the Tech Nation route, he built Fekxir to simplify the process for others, combining AI-powered assessments, expert guidance, and end-to-end support across 30+ countries.

With a background in product leadership at Qore, Africa Prudential, Interswitch, and KPMG, Deji now focuses on breaking down barriers for professionals to access global opportunities.

Explain your job to a five-year-old.

I help really smart people get a “golden ticket” that lets them live, work, and shine anywhere in the world. My team and I make sure the journey feels simple, safe, and exciting, like preparing for a big adventure.

What inspired you to start Fekxir?

When I applied for my Global Talent Visa, I realised how confusing, expensive, and isolating the process could be. Many talented people give up because of complexity, not lack of ability. I wanted to fix that. Fekxir was born to take away the guesswork and make global mobility accessible, especially for professionals from underserved regions.

How did your product leadership experience prepare you for global talent work?

In product leadership, my role was to spot problems, design solutions, and bring diverse teams together to deliver value. That mindset, balancing empathy, strategy, and execution, is exactly what global mobility requires.

Beyond technology, I’ve always been committed to people development, mentoring, hosting webinars, and helping others grow. At Fekxir, that translates into building a platform that doesn’t just process visas, but actually equips people with tools, strategies, and confidence to unlock opportunities abroad.

What is the biggest misconception people have about Global Talent Visas?

That it’s only for tech geniuses. The Global Talent Visa actually spans multiple sectors: technology, academia, arts, fashion, film, and more. If you’re doing impactful work and can show it, you may qualify.

Can you share one success story from Fekxir that stands out?

One of our clients, brilliant but initially unsuccessful, was rejected at the endorsement stage. Many would have given up, but with our appeal strategy, he was endorsed on review. Today, he’s not only working in the UK but has joined Fekxir as our Chief Product Officer, helping others achieve the same dream.

What’s something you love doing but aren’t great at? And something you don’t love but are great at?

I love singing, especially in the bathroom, but I’m definitely not winning The Voice anytime soon.