👨🏿‍🚀TechCabal Daily – Nigeria is coming for remote workers

The Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) has decided that the cost of sending money on mobile money platforms is too high, and it wants to slash these fees. The average cost was $0.18 in 2024. As part of its 2025–2028 National Financial Inclusion Strategy, the CBK wants to drive the fees down to $0.078 by 2028.

Why are they doing this? Mobile money growth is stalling. While mobile money is already massive in Kenya—with operators processing $67.3 billion in 2024—growth has flatlined. The regulator blames the high costs of transfer fees for low uptake of other services beyond basic transfers and the exclusion of low-income users from the digital economy. It argues that high fees are choking innovation and limiting the next phase of financial inclusion.

This has happened before. In 2020, Kenya’s mobile money operators, including Safaricom’s M-PESA, waived transaction costs on all transfers under $7.73 (KES 1,000) to encourage e-payments adoption. But two years later, it returned the fees.

What does this reduction mean? Mobile money is the cash cow of telecom firms, with M-PESA contributing $1.2 billion in revenue for Safaricom in 2024. Cutting transaction fees could reduce that revenue. On the flip side, users get cheaper access to digital finance.

Zoom out: Cheap money transfers could make digital finance more accessible. But will this price slash actually pull low-income earners into the fold or simply chip away at the telecom operators’ golden goose?