👨🏿‍🚀TechCabal Daily – One Chpter closes, another opens

Tesh Mbaabu and Mesongo Sibuti. Image Sourced

Tesh Mbaabu and Mesongo Sibuti have stepped down from their day-to-day role at Chpter, the Kenyan social commerce platform they joined last year to help scale. The leadership change puts the original co-founder, Mark Kiarie, back in the role of the chief executive officer (CEO). Yet, barely two weeks after, the duo announced their next act, a digital bank for young Africans, Cloud9.

The duo has been in constant motion. After shutting down the marketplace arm of their YC-backed B2B commerce startup, MarketForce, in 2024, they moved to Chpter to chase social commerce. Now, they’re ditching social commerce for fintech, one of Africa’s loudest and most competitive scenes.

Why fintech? It’s money. In Q1 2024, fintechs in Kenya secured $482 million in venture capital funding. The market value of the sector is expected to reach $14.54 billion by 2028.

Kenya’s fintech space is already crowded with players like M-Pesa, which serves more than 50 million active users in Kenya alone and owns over 90% market share in Kenya’s mobile money sector, and Airtel Money with 9% market share. Cloud9 bets that it will be the mobile-first, lifestyle-driven app for millennials and Gen Z who are underserved by traditional banks.

The pattern: Three startups within two years show that the founders have an appetite for reinvention. On one hand, it shows that they are unafraid to chase opportunities and throw themselves into fresh battles. On the other side of the coin, it questions how much consistency is too much. Today, it’s social commerce; tomorrow, it’s fintech. Next year, who knows? I guess we’ll wait and see.