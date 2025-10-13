👨🏿‍🚀TechCabal Daily – Logidoo’s new haul business

COMESA Presidents at the 24 Head of States Summit in Nairobi. Image source: PSCU

The Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA) 21-nation trade bloc that counts Kenya and Egypt among its members, has introduced a new digital payments platform that could support how the continent trades. Dubbed the Digital Retail Payments Platform, this system lets traders settle cross-border deals in their national currencies, instead of the US dollar.

Details are lean: COMESA has kept its implementation partners unnamed so far, only mentioning two digital financial-service providers and a foreign-exchange firm. This leaves regional traders and tech observers guessing who will be writing the rules for the new infrastructure. The platform is currently being tested between Malawi and Zambia. But the plan is to establish the platform across the COMESA region.

This isn’t a new idea. The Pan-African Payment and Settlement System (PAPSS), built with Afreximbank and central banks, is already enabling cross-border payments in local currencies among many African countries, and in July, rolled out an FX marketplace to deepen liquidity.

Why do they need this platform? Trade between the COMESA member countries remains low, making up for less than 10% of the bloc’s total trade. The regional secretariat attributes this to currency conversion costs, limited financial connectivity, and the reliance on the US dollar for settlements.

What would change? COMESA bets that the new system will keep costs below 3% of the value of each transaction, rather than the current average of 8%. With the system already reducing reliance on the US Dollar, this platform might be the saving grace for intra-COMESA trade. For SMEs that handle the bulk of regional commerce, it could shave fees and speed up settlement.

Zoom out: If the pilot in Malawi and Zambia works, the experiment could unlock real liquidity for COMESA’s 640 million people and prove that local currencies can be used reliably in trade corridors.