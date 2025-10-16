At the Moonshot 2025 conference, Dr. Jumoke Oduwole, Nigeria’s Minister of Trade, Industry, and Investment, detailed how the country is building momentum in commodities trade across the African continent. She urged key actors, especially Nigerian builders, to play their part in effecting the African Continental Free Trade Area, a trade agreement binding 54 African countries.

“We [Nigeria] do face challenges, infrastructure gaps, regulatory complexity, and access to capital. But then, who doesn’t?” Oduwole asked the audience in her keynote address. “And are we building momentum in spite of them? Absolutely yes, and thanks to you. I see every challenge as an opportunity to innovate and invest in credible returns.”

Oduwole highlighted that in February 2025, at the 38th AU (African Union) Heads of State Summit, in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, Nigeria was designated as co-champion of digital trade under the AfCFTA, alongside South Africa and Kenya, highlighting g Nigeria’s recognition as a leader in digital trade across Africa under the AfCFTA framework.

In a fireside chat with Anu Adedoyin Adasolum, co-founder and CEO of Sabi, Oduwole highlighted efforts by the federal government to formalise the informal trade sector which constituted over 40% of Nigeria’s commodities sector, from automating business registrations to getting Tax Identification Numbers.

“Nigeria is engaging with key African partners to facilitate market access for our tech startups and digital service providers; the government is building pathways,” Oduwole said.

Oduwole also highlighted that in a bid to support small businesses exporting their goods, the ministry facilitated a competition through which it awarded over 140 businesses a grant of $20,000 with one year of technical assistance to access market access across the world. This was in collaboration with the International Trade Centre (ITC) and the World Trade Organisation (WTO).

She further noted that the Ministry of Industry, Trade, and Investment is preparing for the launch of a dedicated program for the first high-impact startups seeking to scale across Africa and globally. The initiative will offer targeted support from market access and regulatory navigation to strategic partnerships.

For a stronger alignment between tech builders and the government, the minister urged tech builders to provide data that can help the government understand the needs of the digital ecosystem better.

“If you haven’t done so already, please complete the national digital services survey,” she urged.“It helps us represent your interests accurately and shape the right support programs.” You can fill the survey here.