👨🏿‍🚀TechCabal Daily – Optasia grows a money tree

Image Source: Optasia

It’s all eyes on Optasia this week, the buzzy AI-powered lending fintech that has South Africa—and much of the tech world—on the edge of their seats.

Two catch-up gist and one update for you: Optasia plans to list on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE), and last week, FirstRand Group, which owns South Africa’s second-largest bank, snapped up a 20.1% share in the fintech. But FirstRand isn’t the only institutional investor with eyes on this breakout company. That said, Optasia finally has a date to bring some of that goodness to retail investors: November 4.

On October 30, Optasia closed its planned bookbuilding, which allowed institutions and high-net-worth investors to buy shares ahead of the IPO, at the top end of the R15.5–R19 ($0.89–$1.10) range. Optasia saw strong investor demand: it sold about 68 million “subscription shares,” which the fintech plans to use to fund its expansion into East Asia, Kenya, Egypt, and Indonesia. The reported amount raised in the media is speculation, but Optasia planned to raise $365 million for this expansion.

A further 238 million went to “sale shares,” which allow early investors to sell for profit when Optasia finally goes public. FirstRand Group, Chronos Capital, TRF Africa Optasia Consortium, and Zoey Enterprise Holdings now control two-thirds of the fintech. In total, Optasia likely raised the targeted R23.5 billion ($1.3 billion) “unicorn” pre-IPO valuation, due to the oversubscription. Retail investors will be able to buy Optasia shares from November 4.

Yet an IPO raises the stakes for the 2012-founded fintech. A public listing brings closer scrutiny; this is why many startups remain private. Optasia operates in emerging markets providing small-ticket microloans, which exposes it to currency swings, credit risk, and regulatory shocks. The oversubscription hype is still early days and might not translate to long-term share performance, and expansion plans into multiple countries could stretch resources thin.