Rising costs of living and logistics have left more than half of South Africa’s deskless workers without a single rand in savings, leaving them in serious financial vulnerability until their next payday. This was revealed in a new report by Jem HR, a South African HR and employee benefits platform.

The report highlights worsening financial strain among the majority of South African deskless workers who perform essential, on-site work in sectors such as retail, security, hygiene, logistics, and sanitation. Despite making up 75% of the national workforce and 80% of the global workforce, most of these workers are struggling to cover basic expenses with their earnings, not even save for emergencies.

Drawing from interviews with 4,600 deskless workers across various sectors in the country, the report found that 51% have no savings, up from 44% in 2024, while 73% have less than R500 ($29.18) saved. It noted that nearly half of these workers also run out of money before the end of every month, underscoring the widening gap between stagnant wages and South Africa’s rising cost of living.

“These are people earning between R4,000 and R10,000 ($233 – $583) a month. They’re the backbone of South Africa’s economy, and they are not coping,” said Nonsuku Mthimkhulu, Head of Customer at Jem. “With many on the breadline and relentless increases in transport and food costs, saving is a luxury most simply can’t afford.”

The report links the financial deterioration to escalating transport fares, food inflation, and electricity prices that have outpaced wage growth for low-income earners. Many workers are trapped in a cycle of earning and spending, with little left to cushion against emergencies.

“With rising costs and limited income, it’s been difficult to keep up with monthly payments and unexpected expenses, which adds a lot of stress,” said a retail worker quoted in the report.

Despite their precarious financial state, 97% of deskless workers said they are motivated by the purpose of their work and find pride in what they do. This passion rose more than 35% in 2024.

“I do my job to the best of my abilities, because when I help a customer and they are grateful and leave with a smile, it makes the work I do worthwhile,” said another retail worker featured in the report.

But passion alone cannot offset economic pressure. Jem warns that while these workers form the invisible scaffolding of South Africa’s economy, their ability to sustain that role is weakening under persistent financial stress.

The report noted that the major source of strain remains transport, both its cost and safety. Nearly 30% of workers named transport as their top concern, often spending large amounts of their income simply getting to and from work. In some sectors, transport consumes up to a quarter of monthly earnings, leaving little room for savings or unexpected expenses.

“Many workers are exhausted before they even arrive at work,” Mthimkhulu said. “Unreliable, unsafe, or increasingly expensive transport continues to chip away at their energy, their morale, and their income.”