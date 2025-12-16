👨🏿‍🚀TechCabal Daily – Fynding a way to SA

Image source: Zikoko Memes

When bank apps misbehave, they can quietly cripple payments in ways nobody enjoys. On Monday, that reality hit customers of Standard Bank, South Africa’s largest bank by assets, after an outage disrupted mobile and online banking, delayed transactions, and blocked new account openings.

The root cause was not a Standard Bank system failure, but a problem at Sage, the UK-based payroll, accounting, and business software provider whose platforms plug directly into bank data feeds. Sage confirmed it was experiencing a major outage in South Africa affecting its Business Cloud Accounting product and its connection to Standard Bank via Yodlee, the data-aggregation layer many fintechs rely on to pull bank information.

As a result, Standard Bank customers saw limited app functionality, slightly outdated balances, and missing features like transaction histories, airtime, and electricity purchases. New customer onboarding was also affected. Sage said its alternative Standard Bank connection was still working for some account types, but most users felt the impact. Customer reports spiked on Downdetector through the morning as payments slowed and access became patchy.

Outages like this are more than an inconvenience. When balances lag and transactions hang, customers start retrying payments, double-checking transfers, and calling support, increasing the risk of errors and reconciliation headaches across the system. In a market where digital banking is the primary rail for everyday commerce, small technical failures can ripple quickly.

Sage’s last update, posted at 11 a.m. UTC, said: “We are engaged with Standard Bank and our third-party provider, Yodlee, to resolve this issue for our customers as soon as possible.” But for Standard Bank and its customers, it was a bad day at the office.