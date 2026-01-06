Search

  What you need to know about the first SASSA grant payments in 2026

    Sakhile Dube
    What you need to know about the first SASSA grant payments in 2026
    As the new year begins and the South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) gears up to distribute much‑needed social grants, millions of South Africans are once again counting on these payments to carry them through the month. While the cost of living is becoming very difficult each year, the SASSA payout helps a great deal, keeping over 18 million households fed and children in school. 

    In 2025, SASSA rolled out major updates to its grant administration system aimed at strengthening security and ensuring that only eligible beneficiaries are paid. These updates include a mandatory verification process, including ID and bank details to reduce fraud and payment errors, with implementation running into early 2026. From September 2025, mandatory biometric enrolment, such as fingerprints, was introduced for new applicants and those under review, specifically targeting fraud in Old-Age Grants.

    Beneficiaries are still required to update documents and comply with the new verification requirements. Here is everything you need to know about SASSA payments in January 2026.

    SASSA January 2026 grant payments

    • Older Persons Grant – Tuesday, 6 January 2025
    • Disability Grant – Wednesday, 7 January 2025
    • Children’s Grants – Thursday, 8 January 2025

    Sassa grant amounts:

    • Old Age (60-74 years) and Disability grants – R2 315
    • Old Age (75+ years) Grant – R2 335
    • War Veterans Grant – R2 315
    • Care Dependency Grant – R2 315
    • Child Support Grant – R560
    • Foster Care Grant – R1 250
    • SRD Grant – R370

    Read more: How to change banking details for SASSA

    How to check SASSA status 

    After applying, beneficiaries want to know if their grant is approved and when payments will be made. You can check your SASSA SRD status using any of these official methods:

    Beneficiaries can check their SASSA grant status using several simple, secure methods and should use the same ID and contact details as when they registered their application. Here is a step-by-step breakdown:​

    Online SASSA status check

    Visit the official SASSA SRD website at https://srd.sassa.gov.za/sc19/status

    Enter your South African ID number and the mobile number you used for the grant application.​ Submit the form, and check the result showing approval, pending, or declined status. Payment dates also appear if approved.​

    WhatsApp method

    Save SASSA’s WhatsApp number: 082 046 8553.​Send a message to the contact. Follow prompts requesting your application ID and details. Grant status will be received.

    SMS method

    Open a messaging app and send “STATUS <space> ID number” to 32555 using the same ID submitted for the grant.​ A response with the current status will be received.

    Call or visit

    Call SASSA toll-free: 080 060 1011 for assistance.​ If preferred, visit the nearest SASSA office for in-person status confirmation, including biometric queries.​

    Recommended: What is SASSA and how do social grants work in South Africa?

