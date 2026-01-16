👨🏿‍🚀TechCabal Daily – Shop like a billionaire, wait like Job

Image: Enor Izomor, Customer Experience Lead, Cowrywise

Enor Izomor is a customer experience leader with nearly 10 years of experience across the wealth management and healthcare sectors. Proven at designing and executing customer experience strategies that drive satisfaction, retention, and sustainable business growth. She’s also demonstrated success in scaling CX for rapidly growing customer bases, optimising end-to-end customer journeys, and building and leading high-performing teams. Enor is known for people-centric leadership, operational excellence, and leveraging technology to deliver efficient, impactful customer experiences at scale.

Explain your job to a 5-year-old.

At the basic level, my job is to make sure people are happy when they use our company’s app or services. I help the people who work with customers learn how to be kind, helpful, and fast when someone needs help. If something is confusing or broken, I help fix it so it’s easier for many more people to use. I also make sure we listen to customers, understand what they like or don’t like, and make things better for them. So, my job is kind of like being a helper and a problem-fixer, making sure everyone has a good experience.

You studied Medical Biochemistry and Genetics. What pulled you into tech?

The cute answer is curiosity. The real answer is a deep desire to make a meaningful impact without being emotionally worn out every single day.

I had always dreamed of working in public health and even started my career there, but the realities of the field and the constant exposure to illness made it clear, very early on, that it wasn’t sustainable for me. Medical practitioners who work closely with people battling all kinds of illnesses truly deserve our admiration. It takes an incredible amount of strength to do that work daily. Tech became my way of still solving meaningful problems at scale, improving people’s lives, and staying close to impact, without losing myself in the process.

If someone wants to grow into a managerial CX role, what’s your step-by-step advice?

To grow into a managerial CX role, you first need to be excellent at the fundamentals. Deep product knowledge, strong problem-solving skills, great communication skills and consistent delivery. From there, start thinking beyond individual tickets and focus on patterns, root causes, and process improvements that create better experiences at scale.

Then take ownership early by leading small initiatives, improving workflows, or supporting teammates, even before you have a formal title. At the same time, invest heavily in people skills: communication, stakeholder management, coaching, and giving feedback. CX management often involves change and competing priorities.

Finally and most importantly, understand the business context. Learn how CX impacts the bottom line: customer acquisition and retention, growth (whatever that means for the business you represent), and, of course, revenue. Also, practice translating customer insights into clear, actionable input for stakeholders. When you combine operational excellence, people leadership, and business awareness, you’re already operating at a managerial level.