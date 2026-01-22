👨🏿‍🚀TechCabal Daily – A chipper Chipper

Image Source: TechCabal

NCBA Bank, a Kenyan commercial bank, has confirmed that it received a proposal from South Africa’s Nedbank, a financial services group, to acquire a 66% stake in the group, a move that could turn NCBA into Nedbank’s East African foothold.

In a cash-and-stock deal worth R13.9 billion ($855.5 million), Nedbank wants about two-thirds of NCBA, leaving the remaining 34% of NCBA’s shares trading on the Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE). If the deal goes through, NCBA doesn’t just disappear. The brand and management stay the same, but the balance sheet behind it gets a serious upgrade.

But there is a backstory. In October 2025, there was chatter that NCBA Group was in merger talks with Standard Bank’s local subsidiary, Stanbic IBTC Kenya. There’s been no further updates since then, but it seems Nedbank was quietly preparing a ring and has now swooped in with a $855.5 million proposal to acquire a majority stake.

The same Nedbank that dumped its 21% stake (worth $100 million) in Ecobank Transnational Incorporated (ETI) specifically because it was refocusing its strategy towards core markets in Southern and Eastern Africa.

Zoom out: Flush with cash after their own profits surged by 8% in 2024, it looks like Nedbank is finally spending that Ecobank money with this recent acquisition. The lender is shifting from passive investor to active operator, and planting its flag firmly in East Africa.