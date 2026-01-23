Samsung Galaxy smartphones are among the most popular devices in the world, but choosing the right model in 2026 is no longer straightforward. The lineup is crowded, the names are similar, and nearly every phone promises flagship-level performance.

To cut through the noise, we looked beyond marketing claims to answer a simpler question: which Samsung Galaxy phones actually make sense for everyday use in 2026?

Our review focused on hardware longevity, on-device AI performance, and how each design fits into daily life. The models in this guide are the ones that truly stand out. Each offers a minimum of seven years of software support and runs on advanced 3-nanometer or 4-nanometer chips, delivering better speed, efficiency, and long-term value.

Samsung Galaxy phones to buy right now

Samsung’s 2026 lineup includes slab-style flagships and foldable models built to solve real user needs. Each phone is designed for a specific purpose, from creative work to a clean, modern design for daily use.

1. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is the top choice if you need power, advanced cameras, and digital note-taking. It uses a titanium frame for better strength and lighter weight than aluminium, with rounded corners that make it more comfortable to hold for long periods.

It runs on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy, a custom chip that powers Galaxy AI features like Now Brief and True AI Companion.

The phone has a 6.9-inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X display protected by Gorilla Glass Armour. It reduces reflections and reaches a peak brightness of 2,600 nits. It is the only slab-style phone in this lineup with a built-in S Pen. Some reports confirm that Bluetooth remote features were removed from the stylus to create space for better internal cooling.

The camera system includes a 200-megapixel main camera and a 50-megapixel ultrawide sensor. This gives the ProVisual Engine more data for AI-based photo processing.

In Nigeria, prices are higher due to logistics and currency hedging. Retailers like Pointek sell the 1TB model at above normal exchange-based pricing. You still benefit from UWB (Ultra-Wideband) for accurate tracking and 45W fast charging, which helps reduce your downtime.

Component Specification details Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy (3 nm) Display 6.9-inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X; 3120×1440 pixels; 1-120Hz Memory (RAM) 12GB (Standard); 16GB (Select 1TB regions) Storage 256GB / 512GB / 1TB (UFS 4.0) Main camera 200MP Wide (f/1.7); 50MP Ultrawide; 10MP (3x) & 50MP (5x) Tele Front camera 12MP (f/2.2) Battery & power 5,000 mAh; 45W Wired; 15W Wireless; Qi2 Compatible Build materials Titanium Frame; Gorilla Glass Armour 2 (Front); Gorilla Glass Victus 2 (Back) Dimensions 162.8 x 77.6 x 8.2 mm; 218 grams Software Android 15 with One UI 7 (7 major OS upgrades)

Market pricing Current price estimate United States $1,299.99 Nigeria (Pointek) ₦1,875,000 (256GB) to ₦2,397,250 (1TB) Nigeria (Jumia) ₦1,650,000 (256GB) Nigeria (Jiji) ₦1,330,000 (New, 256GB) to ₦1,950,000 (1TB)

2. Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus

The Galaxy S25 Plus is built for you if you want a big screen and long battery life without the size or weight of the Ultra. It is popular among people who watch a lot of videos, thanks to the 6.7-inch QHD+ display with ProScaler, which improves resolution and colour in real time.

It uses an aluminium frame and weighs 190 grams. Also runs on the same Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, so your gaming, multitasking, and One UI 7 performance stay fast and smooth.

The 4,900 mAh battery is known for strong screen-on time because it powers a smaller display than the Ultra while keeping the same 45W charging speed.

This phone sits between the base S25 and the Ultra in size and price. It has a 509 ppi pixel density, which is higher than the Ultra’s 501 ppi, resulting in sharper images on a 6.7-inch screen.

Component Specification details Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy Display 6.7-inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X; 3120×1440 pixels; 1-120Hz Memory (RAM) 12GB LPDDR5X Storage 256GB / 512GB Main camera 50MP Wide (f/1.8); 12MP Ultrawide; 10MP Telephoto (3x Optical) Battery & power 4,900 mAh; 45W Wired; Qi2 Wireless Support Dimensions 158.4 x 75.8 x 7.3 mm; 190 grams

Market pricing Current price estimate United States $999.99 Nigeria (Pointek) ₦1,441,000 (256GB) to ₦1,623,250 (512GB)

3. Samsung Galaxy S25

The Samsung Galaxy S25 is built for you if you want a small flagship phone without losing power. It has a 6.2-inch display and uses the same Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chip as the larger models. This means you still get 12GB RAM and Galaxy AI features like Circle to Search and Now Bar.

It weighs just 162 grams. The smaller body limits the battery to 4,000 mAh and wired charging to 25W. Thanks to the 3nm processor, it can still last a full day with normal use.

The S25 is often compared to the iPhone 17 in the compact flagship category. Samsung includes 12GB RAM to keep on-device AI performance ahead of competitors.

Component Specification details Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy Display 6.2-inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X; 2340×1080 pixels; 1-120Hz Memory (RAM) 12GB Storage 128GB / 256GB / 512GB Main camera 50MP Wide; 12MP Ultrawide; 10MP Telephoto (3x) Battery & power 4,000 mAh; 25W Wired charging Dimensions 146.9 x 70.5 x 7.2 mm; 162 grams

Market pricing Current price estimate United States $799.99 Nigeria (Pointek) ₦1,190,000 (128GB) to ₦1,287,850 (256GB) Nigeria (Jiji) ₦840,000 (New, 128GB) to ₦1,080,000 (256GB)

4. Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge

The Galaxy S25 Edge is built for you if you care most about a slim, premium look. It is 5.8mm thick, which makes it about 30% thinner than the S25 Ultra. It uses a titanium frame and Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2 to stay durable.

To reach this thin design, Samsung made hardware trade-offs. The phone has no telephoto lens and depends on its 200-megapixel main camera for digital zoom. The battery is limited to 3,900 mAh, which is smaller than the base S25’s, and charging is capped at 25W to control heat.

The S25 Edge is priced between the Plus and Ultra models. Its value is mainly in its design, and many experts say the S25 Plus offers more everyday use for $100 less.

Component Specification details Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy Display 6.7-inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X; 3120×1440 pixels; 1-120Hz Memory (RAM) 12GB Storage 256GB / 512GB Main camera 200MP Wide (f/1.7); 12MP Ultrawide Battery & power 3,900 mAh; 25W Wired; 15W Qi2 Wireless Dimensions 158.2 x 75.6 x 5.8 mm; 163 grams

Market pricing Current price estimate United States $1,099.99 (256GB) United Kingdom £1,099.99 Nigeria (Jiji) ₦1,100,000 (New, 256GB) to ₦1,550,000 (512GB)

5. Samsung Galaxy S25 FE (Fan Edition)

The Galaxy S25 FE is made for you if you want flagship features at a lower price. It launched in late 2025 and uses the Samsung Exynos 2400 chip in most regions. Aimed at younger users and students who want Galaxy AI without paying for premium models.

It has a 6.7-inch AMOLED display, a 4,900 mAh battery, and 45W fast charging. The main camera is a 50-megapixel model and works with the ProVisual Engine to keep portraits and low-light photos competitive.

Samsung guarantees seven years of OS and security updates, which makes this a strong long-term choice compared to many mid-range Android phones.

Component Specification details Processor Samsung Exynos 2400 Display 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X; 2340×1080 pixels; 60-120Hz Memory (RAM) 8GB Storage 128GB / 256GB / 512GB Main camera 50MP Wide; 12MP Ultrawide; 8MP Telephoto (3x) Battery & power 4,900 mAh; 45W Wired; 25W Qi2 Wireless

Market pricing Current price estimate United States $649.99 Nigeria (Jumia) ₦999,000

6. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7

The Galaxy Z Fold 7 is built for you if you want a phone that works like a tablet for serious productivity. It is 4.2mm thick when unfolded and 8.9mm when folded. This makes it the most portable large foldable in Western markets.

To achieve this thin body, Samsung removed internal support for the S Pen. It makes up for this by adding a 200-megapixel main camera, matching the S25 Ultra for the first time. The phone also has an IP48 rating for dust and water protection.

The high price reflects its focus on power users who value the 8-inch work screen and accept the limits of foldable displays.

Component Specification details Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite (3 nm) Main display 8.0-inch Foldable Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X; 120Hz; 2600 nits Cover display 6.5-inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X; 120Hz; Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2 Memory (RAM) 12GB (Standard); 16GB (1TB variant) Storage 256GB / 512GB / 1TB Main camera 200MP Wide; 12MP Ultrawide; 10MP Telephoto (3x) Battery & power 4,400 mAh; 25W Wired charging Dimensions Folded: 158.4 x 72.8 x 8.9 mm; 215 grams

Market pricing Current price estimate United States $1,999.99 (Starting) Nigeria (Pointek) ₦2,863,800

7. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7

The Galaxy Z Flip 7 is made for you if you want a small phone that still feels premium. It has a 4.1-inch edge-to-edge external FlexWindow with a 120Hz refresh rate, so you can check messages and use basic apps without opening the phone.

It runs on the Samsung Exynos 2500 chip, built to handle the heat limits of a flip phone. The camera is a 50-megapixel, and the battery is 4,300 mAh, the largest ever in the Flip series, giving you full-day use for the first time.

The Z Flip 7 is the most affordable way to enter the foldable category, with pricing close to regular slab phones and full Galaxy AI support.

Component Specification details Processor Samsung Exynos 2500 (3 nm) Main display 6.9-inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X; 120Hz Cover display 4.1-inch Super AMOLED; 120Hz; 2600 nits Memory (RAM) 12GB Storage 256GB / 512GB Main camera 50MP Wide (f/1.8); 12MP Ultrawide Battery & power 4,300 mAh; 25W Wired charging

Market pricing Current price estimate United States $1,099.99 Nigeria (Jumia) ₦1,500,000

8. Samsung Galaxy A56 5G

The Galaxy A56 5G is built for you if you want strong performance at a lower price. It runs on the Exynos 1580 chip with 4nm performance and includes seven years of OS and security updates.

It has a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a 5,000 mAh battery, and 45W fast charging, the same charging speed as the S25 Ultra.

The body is mostly plastic, but it still looks premium with colours like Light Blue and Graphite. You get about 80% of the flagship experience at less than half the cost, making it a strong choice if you do not need advanced AI features or titanium materials.

Component Specification details Processor Samsung Exynos 1580 (4 nm) Display 6.7-inch Super AMOLED; 2340×1080 pixels; 120Hz Memory (RAM) 8GB or 12GB Storage 128GB / 256GB Main camera 50MP Wide; 12MP Ultrawide; 5MP Macro Battery & power 5,000 mAh; 45W Wired charging

Market pricing Current price estimate United States $399.99 Nigeria (Retail) ₦565,000 (128GB) to ₦604,000 (256GB) Nigeria (Pointek) ₦613,830

9. Samsung Galaxy A36 5G

The Galaxy A36 5G is made for you if you want an affordable phone that still feels complete. It runs on the Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chip and supports full 5G for smooth daily use.

It has a 6.7-inch AMOLED display, a 5,000 mAh battery, and 45W fast charging, so you do not lose the basics even at a lower price.

This phone is a strong choice if you want a big screen and 5G on a tight budget, while still getting charging speeds that beat many phones that cost twice as much.

Component Specification Details Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 Display 6.7-inch Super AMOLED; 2340×1080 pixels; 120Hz Memory (RAM) 6GB or 8GB Storage 128GB / 256GB Main camera 50MP Wide; 8MP Ultrawide; 2MP Macro Battery & power 5,000 mAh; 45W Wired charging

Market pricing Current price estimate United States $298.00 Nigeria (Retail) ₦446,000 (128GB) to ₦519,000 (256GB) Nigeria (Jiji) ₦395,000 (New)

Final thoughts

The 2026 Samsung Galaxy lineup is built around clear use cases. The S25 series focuses on power and long-term value, with the S25 Ultra for productivity and the S25 Edge for ultra-slim design. The A56 and A36 bring 45W charging and a seven-year software support window to more people, raising the standard for mid-range phones.

Samsung’s foldables are now ready for daily use. The Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7 offer stronger builds and thinner designs, and the global launch of the Z TriFold shows Samsung is still pushing new form factors.

The shift to 2nm processors in the S26 series, planned for late February 2026, is expected to improve heat control and performance.