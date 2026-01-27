MultiChoice’s DStv is doubling down on affordability as competition from streaming platforms intensifies. The pay-TV giant, now majority-owned by France’s Canal+, announced on Tuesday that it has cut decoder prices, expanded entry-level content, and introduced a cost-sharing feature designed to keep price-sensitive households on board in South Africa.

Since October 2025, following its takeover of MultiChoice, Canal+ has been rolling out measures to win back viewers. In the past two financial years, Multichoice lost 2.8 million active linear subscribers. In the 2025 financial year alone, the decline was 1.2 million subscribers, representing an 8% drop compared to the previous year.

These losses were split evenly between South Africa and the rest of Africa. With more than 560 streaming services now available across the continent, competition has intensified, forcing MultiChoice to rethink its pricing, product offerings, and digital strategy.

At the hardware level, DStv has made permanent the discounts it tried during recent promotions. The HD Single View decoder now costs R499 ($31), down from R899 ($56), while the price with installation has been reduced from R1,299 ($81) to R799 ($50). The Explora 3B decoder has dropped from R2,299 (about $143) to R1,499 ($93) with an online-only deal cutting the price further to R999 ($62).

Even the premium Explora Ultra has seen a modest reduction, falling by R300 ($19) to R2,999 ($143). The promotional prices will remain in place until April 30, 2026, and are available through service centres, agencies, retailers, and online.

DStv is also strengthening its entry-level Access package by adding three new channels at no extra cost: Trace Ngoma, Trace Gospel, and WWE. The additions are aimed at households under financial pressure, offering more value at the lowest tier of service as consumers continue to cut back on discretionary spending.

Perhaps the most significant change is the introduction of a payment-splitting feature in the MyDStv app, which allows a primary account holder to share the cost of a subscription with one other contributor by sending a payment link, splitting the monthly bill between two people. The feature is designed for households or co-living arrangements where costs are shared.

Alongside these changes, DStv says it is continuing to push its Rewards programme, which allows subscribers to redeem DStv Coins to offset subscription costs. Canal+ claims that since the launch of the programme in October 2025, more than 20 million coins have been redeemed. The programme also includes competitions tied to rewards coins and FIFA World Cup experiences, though MultiChoice has not disclosed how many customers actively use it.

These features are accessible through the MyDStv app, MultiChoice’s central hub for account management, payments, and rewards. By cutting hardware costs, enriching entry-level packages, and enabling shared payments, DStv is betting that affordability and flexibility will help it hold ground against streaming platforms in a market where South African consumers remain under significant financial strain.

New decoder prices for DStv South Africa